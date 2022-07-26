Fortnite No Sweat Summer event quests list and rewards

The No Sweat Summer event is currently running in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You can complete No Sweat Summer quests throughout the duration of this Fortnite event and, in doing so, earn a selection of No Sweat Summer rewards.

Below you’ll find all of the currently available No Sweat Summer quests listed, along with the No Sweat Summer event end date and everything you need to know about the rewards.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer