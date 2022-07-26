Fortnite No Sweat Summer event quests list and rewards

Fortnite No Sweat Summer event quests list and rewardsEverything you need to know about Fortnite’s No Sweat Summer event.
The No Sweat Summer event is currently running in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
You can complete No Sweat Summer quests throughout the duration of this Fortnite event and, in doing so, earn a selection of No Sweat Summer rewards.
Below you’ll find all of the currently available No Sweat Summer quests listed, along with the No Sweat Summer event end date and everything you need to know about the rewards.
On this page:
Fortnite No Sweat Summer quests listed
The No Sweat Summer quests in Fortnite are divided into three different sets - No Sweat Sponsorship, No Sweat Marketing and the ominously named No Sweat Product Recall.
Each quest set contains a number of challenges which, when completed, will reward you with either XP or a new cosmetic item.
All of the quests for the Sponsorship set have been released, with the Marketing set running until Wednesday, 27th July. At this point, the Recall set will take over and run from Thursday, 28th July to Wednesday, 3rd August.
This means you’ll be given a grace period before the event ends to complete all of the No Sweat Summer quests, which is perfect for players who prefer to complete their quests in a batch.
Below you can find all of the No Sweat Summer quests currently released in Fortnite:
No Sweat Sponsorship Quests
- Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event (1) - Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling
- Pick up a No Sweat Sign and place it at a sponsorship location (1) - Meowscles’ Tail style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling
- Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown (1) - 15k XP
- Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb (1) - 15k XP
No Sweat Marketing Quests
- Emote at different promotional dance floor locations (2) - Fishy Flurry style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling
- Ring doorbells until they break (3) - 15k XP
- Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat (1) - 15k XP
Remember - the No Sweat Product Recall quest set is on the horizon and, after all the quests are available, you’ll have a good amount of time to complete all of them!
Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. You can now get Indiana Jones skins and cosmetics by completing challenges like collecting relics, damaging opponents in vehicles, and finding the secret door location. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.
Fortnite No Sweat Summer rewards explained
From XP to new cosmetic items, there are a host of rewards you can earn by completing the No Sweat Summer quests in Fortnite.
Completing specific quests will lead you to unlocking the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling, along with new styles for this cosmetic, and the No Sweatin’ Lobby music track.
Additional rewards can be earned, however, by completing a certain number of quests:
- Three No Sweat Quests completed - Nana Frost style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling
- Seven No Sweat Quests completed - Sweaty Sailer glider
- 14 No Sweat Quests completed - Sweaty Rotation emote
Fortnite No Sweat Summer event end date
The Fortnite No Sweat Summer event will run until Tuesday, 9th August ending at the following times:
- UK - 2pm (BST)
- Europe - 3pm (CEST)
- East Coast US - 9am (EDT)
- West Coast US - 6am (PDT)
This means that the No Sweat Summer quests will vanish the week before the next set of Vibin’ quests are released. You still have enough time, however, to complete all of these summer event challenges before they, and their cosmetic rewards, disappear forever.
If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, visit our pages on the Battle Pass, how to unlock Indiana Jones, ride animals, get XP fast, secret door location and how to use a Baller, a zipline and a Geyser.