Fortnite No Sweat sign and sponsorship locations explained

Finding a No Sweat sign then placing it at a sponsorship location is one of the No Sweat Summer event challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Debuting at the start of the event on 21st July, this is a two-part quest that has you visit one of the festival-laden locations on the map.

Once you have the sign, you then must place it the sponsorship location - while other players are possibly waiting nearby. Thankfully, you don't have too far to walk...

Fortnite No Sweat sign locations

You can find multiple signs in two locations - Loot Lake and the beach between Mighty Monument and Santuary.

The Loot Lake sign locations are as follows:

The Mighty Monument / Sacntuary beach sign locations are as follows:

Either of these six between the two locations work - so head whether is easiest for you to travel to over the course of a match.

Here, you'll find a shelving unit with a number of signs. Interact to pick one up, starting the second half of the quest.

Where to carry the No Sweat sign to a sponsorship location

Once you are carrying the sign, you must then place it at a sponsorship location.

As there were three sign locations, there will be three sponsorshop locations at both Loot Lake and the Mighty Monument beach area.

Any of these three will do - the closest should be easiest, but if there is player activity nearby, then it might be worth taking a detour.

The locations are as follows - otherwise, you'll be able to see a white exclaimation point on your mini-map as you get close to clue you in.

The Loot Lake sponsorship locations are as follows:

The Mighty Monument / Sacntuary beach sponsorship locations are as follows:

Once close, you will see a white outline. Similar walk over this point and you'll place the sign. Job done!

With each sponsorship location close to where you found the signs, this should be a fairly quick process. That said, the start of the event will see both of these locations more populated than usual - so if you're struggling, it's recommended you wait a few hours or days, and trying again.

Your reward for completing this quest is the Meowscles' Tail style option for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling:

