Damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped micro chips is one of the Oathbound Part 3 challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

This may seem difficult to complete at first, but there's actually a quick method to clear it easily. So, we've detailed how to damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped micro chips in Fortnite below.

You'll earn 20k XP for completing this stage of the Oathbound quests, which can help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

How to damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped micro chips in Fortnite

It can take a while to complete this Oathbound quest if you go searching for another player who just so happens to have a Guardian Shield and uses it. There is, however, a quick and easily way to complete the challenge.

To damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped micro chips in Fortnite, you should first find your own Guardian Shield, deploy it, then shoot at it. The micro chips will then fall around the deployed shield, and you can pick one up to complete this stage of the Oathbound quest.

We've got more information on our Guardian Shield locations page, but generally speaking you'll find Guardian Shields most often in Oathbound Chests. These are the large white chests found in the medieval-looking orange-coloured parts of the map.

You can also find Guardian Shields in normal chests, as floor loot, in Supply Drops, and by eliminating an enemy player who has one.

To deploy a Guardian Shield you need to select it from your inventory, press the aim button, then press the shoot button. This will throw your shield to the floor, activating its barrier ready for you to shoot at.

When you're done shooting at the Guardian Shield to make it drop micro chips, you can then pick it back up. It will recharge overtime in your inventory, and you'll know it's fully charged when there's no longer a countdown over the shield symbol in your inventory.

While opening the Oathbound Chests, be on the lookout for Ex-Caliber Rifles and Falcon Scouts, as you need to use to complete weekly challenges, and they're most commonly found in Oathbound Chests too.

