Fortnite The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams event start time and rewards

The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to get their own in-game event in Fortnite. Wild Dreams will feature a performance from the Australian rapper, as well as an Afterparty.

As part of the ongoing Fortnite Icon series, players will have the chance to jump into a specially curated event, one that showcases the life and music of The Kid LAROI.

Here's when the Wild Dreams concert starts, and what you'll get for participating. You'll also find some info on what to expect from the event, including what time the quests associated with it will expire.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Fortnite The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams event start and end times

The Wild Dreams event will go live at the following times in Fortnite, on January 27th:

UK: 11pm (GMT)

Europe: 12am (CET)

East Coast US: 6pm (ET)

West Coast US: 3pm (PT)

The event will end at the same times listed above, on April 27, 2023.

To access the event, just head to the Discover tab and look for the Wild Dreams island experience. Alternatively, you can input the island code: 2601-0606-9081.

What is the Wild Dreams event in Fortnite?

The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Fortnite event is a special experience where players can jump into an island and watch a concert. Here's how it's described on the Fortnite news post:

"In this interactive experience, players will quest throughout the cybercity 'Laroitown,' ultimately attending a jam-packed LAROI concert featuring fan-favorite music and new music. Following the performance, players can join LAROI for the Afterparty. In the Afterparty, listen to the Wild Dreams mix on loop and get a look at the life of LAROI — both on tour and beyond."

After you've watched the concert and finished the Wild Dreams eperience, there's even an Afterparty that can be accessed via the Discovery tab. This will take you to a different island, where you can hang out with friends, and listen to The Kid LAROI music.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, the coming arrival of Geralt and the Ageless Champion to beat! We've also got a present list for Winterfest and Cozy Lodge and pizza slice locations. Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

Fortnite The Kid LAROI quests

As part of The Kid LAROI's Fortnite tie-in, there will be a set of quests going live at the same time as the event. These quests need to be completed inside the experience, and will grant you rewards upon completion. Judging by previous events, these quests will be related to performing actions while the concert is happening, including emoting, using sprays and jumping to the beat.

Fortnite The Kid LAROI event rewards

By completing the quests mentioned previously, you will have the chance to earn the following items themed after The Kid LAROI:

Love Again Lobby Track

Thousand Miles Lobby Track

LAROI and The Rogue Loading Screen

LAROI Was Here Spray

LAROI's Tag Spray

You'll also learn XP for completing quests and challenges during the Wild Dreams event. Note that the Afterparty event is separate, and can be accessed via the Discovery tab, or by inputting the island code: 4294-0410-6136.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on the Falcon Scout, how to get XP fast, character locations, and animal locations.