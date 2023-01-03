Fortnite Guardian Shield locations and how to block shots while holding the Guardian Shield

Block shots while holding the Guardian Shield is one of the time-limited weekly challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

We've detailed the Guardian Shield locations in Fortnite below, along with how to block shots while holding the Guardian Shield.

There are five stages to this challenge, and you'll earn 16k XP for completing each stage for a total of 80k XP. This XP can then help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Guardian Shield locations

To find Guardian Shields in Fortnite you need to search Oathbound Chests. These are the long white-and-gold chests found in the orange-coloured areas of the map, usually near a castle or fort landmark.

There are dozens of Oathbound Chests scattered across these orange-coloured areas of land, but like regular chests, they don't always spawn - and Guardian Shields aren't guaranteed from opening an Oathbound Chest either.

We suggest going to an area with a high number of potential Oathound Chest spawns to increase your chances of getting a Guardian Shield.

The best places to find a lot of Oathbound Chests and Guardian Shields are:

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Faulty Splits

Here's a map from meetlootllama on Reddit showing where all Oathbound Chests can potentially spawn in Fortnite:

How to block shots while holding the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

To block shots while holding the Guardian Shield, make sure it's equipped and then press the same button you would to shoot a weapon. A large blue shield will then appear in front of you, protecting you from some incoming gunfire.

The shield can also be thrown on the ground to act as stationary cover, and can protect against melee weapons like the Shockwave Hammer, but only if it lands just in front of the shield. Keep in mind that these methods won't count towards the 'block shots while holding the Guardian Shield' challenge.

You can't block forever, however, as the Guardian Shield's power will drain over time. The shield will start to turn pink when it's nearly drained, and you can also see how long you have left by checking the bar next to the shield in your inventory, at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on character locations, Augments, how to get XP fast, and when Geralt is coming to Fortnite.