How to activate Wolfscent and dance on an Alteration Altar to get Howler Claws in Fortnite

Dance on an Alteration Altar to get Howler Claws and hit an opponent while Wolfscent is active are the first two Fortnitemare quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

This Halloween, you need to complete Fortnitemares quests in Fortnite to unlock special rewards at the 5, 13, and 25 quests completed milestones. Finding Candy and the Pumpkin Launcher will soon help you complete these challenges as well!

You'll also earn 15k XP for completing each of these Fortnitemares quests, which will help you earn Battle Stars for the Battle Pass this season.

How to dance on an Alteration Altar to get Howler Claws in Fortnite

There are nine places close to landmarks that you can find Alteration Altars in Fortnite during the Fortnitemares event, as shown in the picture below:

Where to find Alteration Altars in Fortnite.

We recommend going to the Reality Tree to find an Alteration Altar, as there are three of them very close to each other here. This would usually be a bad thing as it makes the Reality Tree a popular landing spot, but to complete the other 'hit an opponent while Wolfscent is active' Fortnitemares quest, you'll want to be close to opponents.

If you've already completed this challenges and just want the Howler Claws, then we recommend landing at one of the other six locations instead.

Once you're at a location containing an Alteration Altar, be on the lookout for a small circular part of the ground that looks like a mini launch pad - these are Alteration Altars.

All you have to do to get Howler Claws in Fortnite is stand in one of these Alteration Altars and press the button indicated on screen to 'Perform the Ritual', then select the 'Ritual' Emote from the wheel. A short animation will play, and when it's done, you'll have the Howler Claws and new shiny wolf mask.

Alternatively, if you ever see an opponent wearing this silver wolf mask, you can eliminate them and they will drop their Howler Claws, which you can then pick up and use without going to an Alteration Altar.

How to activate Wolfscent in Fortnite

To activate the Wolfscent ability in Fortnite you need to hold down the button to aim while wearing the Howler Claws. This is L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, ZL on Switch, and right mouse click on PC.

All you have to do now to complete a Fortnitemares quest is hit an opponent while this Wolfscent ability is active. Press the button you would use to shoot or use your pickaxe to start slashing with your new claws.

Make sure you activate Wolfscent before hitting an opponent to complete the Fortnitemares challenge.

As mentioned above, we recommend landing at the Reality Tree to get your Howler Claws, activating Wolfscent, then hitting an opponent here, as there's usually lots of people trying to get Howler Claws at the tree. You can easily find people by using Wolfscent, as it will mark them in a purple glow when close enough to you.

Just keep in mind that the Howler Claws have a cooldown for activating the Wolfscent ability, which can be seen by looking at the item in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit our pages on map changes, vault locations, The Herald skin, and EvoChrome weapons.