Swimming Race Simulator codes for February 2024

Swimming Race Simulator is a Roblox racing game where you’ll put on your flippers, train to gain speed, and then hop in your lane to try to make it to the finish line as fast as possible. Once you make enough progress, you’ll unlock new lanes. And, along the way there, you’ll also collect new Pets, Trails, and Gear to boost your stats (and just make you look a little flashier as you make your way to the finish line).

Starting out as a new swimmer can be tricky, and you’ll likely find it hard to gain speed early on. Luckily, though, Swimming Race Simulator has codes that you can input for some free Wins and other boosts that'll let you switch lanes early on. These codes are typically distributed on development team Crazay Simulators’ socials, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Swimming Race Simulator codes to help you make a splash as fast as possible.

All working Swimming Race Simulator codes

Swimming : 1 Train Boost

: 1 Train Boost Release : 150 Swimming Speed

: 150 Swimming Speed Crazay: 10 Wins

All expired Swimming Race Simulator codes

Swimming Race Simulator is a relatively new game and doesn’t have any expired codes yet. We’ll be sure to update this page if any codes do expire!

How do I redeem codes in Swimming Race Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Swimming Race Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Swimming Race Simulator in Roblox. Click the "Codes" button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Crazay Simulators/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Crazay Simulators/Eurogamer

