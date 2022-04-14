There's a new Sonic the Hedgehog game

Sonic Speed Simulator is a new Sonic the Hedgehog game available to play now as part of Roblox.

The official, Sega-backed project lets you play as Sonic and race against friends through various worlds. Regular weekly updates will add more to the game over the coming weeks.

It also marks the first time a well-known AAA game character has been officially featured in Roblox.

A press release sent to Eurogamer this morning notes that Sonic Speed Simulator is the work of "professional game developer and publisher Gamefam", a company wholly dedicated to development on the Roblox platform.

Roblox is, of course, huge - but the past year has seen it criticised for the ways it allows regular content creators, sometimes children, to earn money for their work.

"Sonic Speed Simulator is the fastest game in Roblox and features everyone's favorite speedster, Sonic the Hedgehog," an official blurb states. "In the game, players will be able to level up and gain speed by running through multiple unique worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards, including pets that can increase stats and Sonic character skins."

Alternatively, if you prefer your Sonic games to be made by Sega, Sonic Frontiers is on the horizon. This will include the series' "first ever open zone" to explore and is set to arrive for PC and consoles in late 2022.