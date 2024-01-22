Solo Blox Leveling Codes for January 2024

Solo Blox Leveling is an anime fighting game in Roblox that’s inspired by the Korean web novel of the same name. In it, you run around a massive city, take on various quests, and, of course, fight.

To grow stronger in Solo Blox Leveling, you’ll need to upgrade your character, either by resetting your class or purchasing upgrades. Luckily, you can do both of these by inputting codes for free class resets and Won. The game’s developer, Unpopular Studio, usually releases codes on their YouTube channel to celebrate milestones, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Solo Blox Leveling codes so you can get back to exploring and upgrading your character with your new freebies as quickly as possible.

All working Solo Blox Leveling codes

BEMYNAKAMA : 1 Class Reset

: 1 Class Reset LETSMAKEITTOP : 1 million Won

: 1 million Won FirstRelease: 1 Class Reset

All expired Solo Blox Leveling codes

Solo Blox Leveling doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this guide!

How do I redeem codes in Solo Blox Leveling?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Solo Blox Leveling? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Solo Blox Leveling in Roblox. Go to the game’s main menu. Click the "CODES" button at the bottom of the menu. Image credit: Unpopular Studio/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field and hit "REDEEMED". Image credit: Unpopular Studio/Eurogamer

Done growing stronger in Solo Blox Leveling but still looking for a similar Roblox game that's easy to get started in? Check out our codes guides for popular games like Anime Punch Simulator, Anime Revolution, Peroxide, Fruit Battlegrounds, and Jujutsu Chronicles.