Card Battles codes for February 2024

Card Battles is a Roblox card game that plays out similarly to rock paper scissors, but with a whole lot more possibilities and room for growth. In this game, on your mission to reach the highest level belt, you’ll battle both against NPCs in quests and other players in your lobby. However, the game’s main draw is its gacha system, in which you’ll roll to grab new and more powerful cards.

Affording these cards can be hard unless you’re willing to put some serious hours into Card Battles, but luckily, the game also has codes you can input for free Gems and the occasional other resource. Developer Chefs Games typically releases these codes on its Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and put together a list of all of the current Card Battles codes to save you some time so you can get back to battling as soon as possible.

All working Card Battles codes

welcome : 400 Gems

: 400 Gems woohoo : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems funky : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems chefs : 900 Gems

: 900 Gems moregems : 700 Gems

: 700 Gems jimmy6000: 45 XP

All expired Card Battles codes

cxkape

How do I redeem codes in Card Battles?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Card Battles? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Card Battles in Roblox. Click the "Settings" button on the right side of your screen. Click the orange "Codes" button at the top of the menu that appears. Image credit: Chefs Games/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that pops up and press "Redeem". Image credit: Chefs Games/Eurogamer

