Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea field research tasks and Lechonk’s Adventure quest step
Even more Gen 9 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go!
Ultra Unlock: Paldea sees the second wave of new Gen 9 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go.
Nymble, Pawmi, Frigibax and other Pokémon from the Paldea region can be caught in Pokémon Go! While you’re catching these Pokémon, you may also want to complete some Ultra Unlock: Paldea event-exclusive field research tasks.
If you haven’t done so already, you can also complete the Lechonk’s Adventure timed research quest! Don’t forget to start the A Paldean Adventure special research quest either.
On this page:
Ultra Unlock Paldea field research tasks in Pokémon Go
It’s possible to collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Ultra Unlock: Paldea field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Pawmi encounter
- Catch 5 Nymble reward - 500 Stardust
- Catch 20 Nymble reward - 2500 Stardust
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
'Lechonk’s Adventure' quest step in Pokémon Go
Lechonk’s Adventure is a timed research quest originally released during A Paldean Adventure in Pokémon Go, which has been extended into the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. This means you have until Friday 15th September at 8pm (local time) to complete this research quest. If you miss this date then both the quest and its rewards will vanish forever.
If you haven’t completed Lechonk’s Adventure yet, then you’ll find its quest step and rewards below. Just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Lechonk’s Adventure' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 9 Pokémon - Lechonk encounter
- Catch 1 Pokémon - Lechonk encounter
- Catch 5 Pokémon - Lechonk encounter
- Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Lechonk encounter
- Send 9 Gifts to friends - Lechonk encounter
Rewards: 900 XP, 900 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.
Everything you need to know about the Ultra Unlock Paldea event in Pokémon Go
Ultra Unlock: Paldea is running until Friday 15th September at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. If you haven’t done so already, now is the perfect time to make a start on the A Paldea Adventure special research quest!
The main highlight of Ultra Unlock: Paldea, however, is the release of nine Gen 9 Pokémon:
- Nymble
- Lokix (Evolve Nymble using 50 Nymble Candy)
- Pawmi
- Pawmo (Evolve Pawmi using 25 Pawmi Candy)
- Pawmot (Evolve Pawmo using 100 Pawmi Candy after walking 25km Candy with Pawmo as your buddy)
- Bombirdier
- Frigibax
- Arctibax (Evolve Frigibax using 25 Frigibax Candy)
- Baxcalibur (Evolve Arctibax using 100 Frigibax Candy)
You can also purchase a pay-to-play timed research quest during Ultra Unlock: Paldea, called I’ve Got Your Back. This quest is $5.00 or the equivalent price in your local currency and, among other rewards, will unlock a Pawmi Backpack for your avatar.
Keep in mind that, due to being a timed research quest, you must complete it before Friday 15th September at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards. Don’t complete the quest and your money will have been wasted.
The Ultra Unlock bonuses which started in the A Paldean Adventure event also continue throughout Ultra Unlock: Paldea. This means you can still benefit from x4 catch XP and Stardust. Certain PokéStops will also be turning Golden throughout the event and, while you won’t find any Roaming Form Gimmighoul hanging out near them, you earn some Gimmighoul Coins by spinning them.
Unowns A, D, E, L and P are also still appearing in one-star raids as an Ultra Unlock bonus throughout this event.
Alongside these Ultra Unlock bonuses, the following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the event:
- Hoppip
- Houndour
- Buizel
- Fletchling
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
- Nymble
- Pawmi
- Frigibax
Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel and Fletchling will have increased shiny rates during Ultra Unlock: Paldea.
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in raids - keep in mind that Kartana will also be in southern hemisphere five-star raids, while Celesteela is appearing exclusively in the northern hemisphere.
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Unown A
|Turtonator
|Kartana
|Mega Manectric
|Unown D
|Kleavor
|Celesteela
|Unown E
|Bombirdier
|Unown L
|Unown P
Any 7km egg collected from opening Gifts during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event can also hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
You can also enter Pawmi and Nymbles into PokéStop Showcases during this event.
Finally, to celebrate the launch of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part One: The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Kitakami clothing set will be available in the in-game avatar store in Pokémon Go from Wednesday 13th September.
Hope you enjoy the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event!