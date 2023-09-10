Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea field research tasks and Lechonk’s Adventure quest step

Ultra Unlock: Paldea sees the second wave of new Gen 9 Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go.

Nymble, Pawmi, Frigibax and other Pokémon from the Paldea region can be caught in Pokémon Go! While you’re catching these Pokémon, you may also want to complete some Ultra Unlock: Paldea event-exclusive field research tasks.

If you haven’t done so already, you can also complete the Lechonk’s Adventure timed research quest! Don’t forget to start the A Paldean Adventure special research quest either.

On this page:

Ultra Unlock Paldea field research tasks in Pokémon Go It’s possible to collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Ultra Unlock: Paldea field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Pawmi encounter

reward - Pawmi encounter Catch 5 Nymble reward - 500 Stardust

reward - 500 Stardust Catch 20 Nymble reward - 2500 Stardust Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic