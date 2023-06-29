Turtonator is a Gen 7 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Hidden Gems.

Released as part of the Dark Flames event in June 2023 in Pokémon Go, this Fire and Dragon-type Pokémon seems to take inspiration from the Tarasque - a dragon-like creature from French mythology.

Below you’ll learn how to get Turtonator in Pokémon Go, along with Turtonator’s counters and weaknesses so you can defeat it in raids.

How to get Turtonator in Pokémon Go Turtonator made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Thursday 29th June 2023 as part of the Dark Flames event. Here’s how you can catch Turtonator during the Dark Flames event: Event-exclusive field research task - Win 3 raids

- Win 3 raids In three-star raids Turtonator. The method you take for obtaining Turtonator depends on whether you want to spend the time hunting down its field research task. You may, of course, get lucky and find the field research task quite quickly, but, if you don’t, you should be prepared to spin an awful lot of PokéStops. This is because the tasks each PokéStop gives change on a daily basis and you can obtain one of the seasonal field research tasks rather than an event-exclusive one. Due to this, even if you get a certain task for a PokéStop one day, it might give a different task the next. For this reason if you want to catch Turtonator from its field research task, we recommend joining a Pokémon Go group in your local area. This is because someone might have already found the research task you’re looking for. If you'd prefer to catch Turtonator from raids, it’s important to note that this Pokémon is a three-star raid boss. This means, unless you have a selection of very powerful Pokémon, you may find it difficult to defeat by yourself so you will need a team of trainers to fight alongside you. You can always use a Remote Raid Pass and apps like Poke Genie to join raids across the world with other trainers, but make sure you keep the Remote Raid Pass changes in mind. Thankfully, since Turtonator doesn’t evolve, you only need to catch one to fully complete its entry in the Pokédex. We do highly recommend catching Turtonator during the Dark Flames event, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know what this Pokémon’s spawn rate will be once it ends. There’s a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, Turtonator may be hard to find after Dark Flames ends, so it’s worth adding to your Pokédex while you have the chance.

Turtonator counters and moveset in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Turtonator in Pokémon Go: Turtonator type - Fire and Dragon-type

- Fire and Dragon-type Turtonator is weak against - Dragon, Ground and Rock-types

- Dragon, Ground and Rock-types Turtonator counters - For Ground-types, Rhydon, Garchomp, Rhyperior and Therian Landorus. For Rock-types, Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyrantrum and Gigalith. For Dragon-types, Rayquaza, Salamence, Palkia and Zekrom.

- For Ground-types, Rhydon, Garchomp, Rhyperior and Therian Landorus. For Rock-types, Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyrantrum and Gigalith. For Dragon-types, Rayquaza, Salamence, Palkia and Zekrom. Other Turtonator notes - While Turtonator is weak to Dragon-types since it's a Dragon-type itself, it will have an advantage over these Pokémon. For this reason, we recommend building a team on Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Just make sure none of your choices include Steel as part of their typing!