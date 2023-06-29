Pokémon Go Dark Flames quest steps, best Choose Path choice and Collection Challenges

The Dark Flames event celebrates both Dark and Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

This is quite the packed Pokémon Go event, bringing event-exclusive field research tasks and the Dark Flames timed research quest. This quest is also a branching quest, so it’s a good idea to know which Choose Path choice is best for you.

Your Path choice will determine which Collection Challenge you unlock for the event - either Dark Collection Challenge or Fire Collection Challenge. Not to forget about the Incense-based bonus your choice will also unlock.

Finally, the Dark Flames event sees the debut of both Turtonator from Gen 7 and Mega Sableye in Pokémon Go!

'Dark Flames' quest steps in Pokémon Go Dark Flames is a timed research quest which will be available in Pokémon Go until Sunday 2nd July at 8pm (local time). If you don’t complete the quest by this date, then you won’t be able to earn all of its rewards. Dark Flames is also a branching quest - asking you to choose between the Dark-type Pokémon Path and Fire-type Pokémon Path after completing the first quest step. Your choice will determine a number of challenges and rewards you’ll encounter during the quest, along with the Collection Challenge and Incense-based bonus you’ll unlock. Below you’ll find the Dark Flames quest steps and rewards you encounter before making your path choice and, afterwards, you’ll find sections covering the quest steps for each of the paths. Be wary - there are spoilers below! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Dark Flames' Step 1 of 4 Explore 2km - 10 Poké Balls

Catch 2 Fire or Dark-type Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries and 3 Rare Candies

Dark-type Pokémon Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the challenges and rewards for the Dark-type Pokémon Path of the Dark Flames timed research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - by choosing this path you’ll also unlock the Dark Collection Challenge and Incense will be more likely to attract Dark-type Pokémon. 'Dark Flames: Dark-type' Step 2 of 4 Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokémon - Carvanha encounter Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 15 Poké Balls 'Dark Flames: Dark-type' Step 3 of 4 Purify 1 Dark-type Shadow Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon - Sneasel encounter

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokémon - Scraggy encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 2000 Stardust and one Premium Raid Pass 'Dark Flames: Dark-type' Step 4 of 4 Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon - 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in 3 raids - Houndoom encounter Rewards: 7500 XP, 2500 Stardust and 50 Litten Candy

Fire-type Pokémon Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find the challenges and rewards for the Fire-type Pokémon Path of the Dark Flames timed research quest in Pokémon Go. Don’t forget - by choosing this path you’ll also unlock the Fire Collection Challenge and Incense will be more likely to attract Fire-type Pokémon. 'Dark Flames: Fire-type Pokémon' Step 2 of 4 Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokémon - Slugma encounter Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 15 Poké Balls 'Dark Flames: Fire-type Pokémon' Step 3 of 4 Purify 1 Fire-type Shadow Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon - Alolan Marowak encounter

Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon - Darumaka encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 2000 Stardust and one Premium Raid Pass 'Dark Flames: Fire-type Pokémon' Step 4 of 4 Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon - 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in 3 raids - Houndoom encounter Rewards: 7500 XP, 2500 Stardust and 50 Litten Candy

Dark Flames best Choose Path in Pokémon Go The only difference between the challenges you'll face in the Dark Flames timed research quest in Pokémon Go is whether they're focused around Dark or Fire-type Pokémon. For this reason, you can make your decision based on whether you have more Dark or Fire-type based counters, since you may have to defeat a Team Rocket Grunt to complete the quest (unless you have a Shadow Pokémon stored away for purifying). Though, you could also make your decision based upon the 'Evolve 3 Pokémon' - if you have three Fire-type Pokémon ready to evolve, for example, you'll be able to complete that challenge quickly rather than having to gather any candy. Will you choose Dark or Fire-type Pokémon? Outside of the contents of the quest itself, you can make your Path choice based upon the bonus and Collection Challenge it will unlock. The Dark-type Pokémon Path will unlock the Dark Collection Challenge and cause more Dark-type Pokémon to appear when using Incense, while the Fire-type Pokémon Path does the same, but, unsurprisingly, with Fire-type Pokémon. So, if there's a Pokémon from one of these types you're looking for or if you just prefer one type over the other, then that will help you decide. Personally I've chosen the Fire-type Pokémon Path, because I'm close to getting the platinum Fire-type Catch Medal (Kindler) and the extra Fire-type spawns will help me complete that goal. No matter which Path you pick, however, remember that this is a timed research quest, so, if you want to earn all of the rewards, you must complete it before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 2nd July. The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it a new Go Battle League season. The Dark Flames event is currently running, bringing Turtonator and Mega Sableye to Pokémon Go! Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Dark Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Dark Collection Challenge is part of the Dark Flames event and will be available in Pokémon Go until Sunday 2nd July at 8pm (local time). Successfully completing this Collection Challenge before this date will add it to your Elite Collectors Medal and unlock a selection of rewards. To access this specific Collection Collection you need to choose the Dark-type Pokémon Path when working through the Dark Flames timed research quest. Here are the Pokémon in the Dark Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Poochyena - In the wild

- In the wild Litwick - In the wild and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Fire-type Pokémon)

- In the wild and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Fire-type Pokémon) Mightyena - Evolve Poochyena using 50 Poochyena Candy

- Evolve Poochyena using 50 Poochyena Candy Sharpedo - Evolve Carvanha using 50 Carvanha Candy

- Evolve Carvanha using 50 Carvanha Candy Incineroar - Evolve Litten using 25 Litten Candy and then evolve Torracat using 100 Litten Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 5,000 XP and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.

Fire Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Fire Collection Challenge is part of the Dark Flames event in Pokémon Go and, once unlocked, will be available until Sunday 2nd July at 8pm (local time). To access this Collection Challenge, you need to choose the Fire-type Pokémon Path when working through the Dark Flames timed research quest. Finishing this challenge before its deadline will add it to your Elite Collectors Medal and unlock a selection of rewards. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Fire Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Litten - In the wild and seasonal field research task (Power up Pokémon 7 times)

- In the wild and seasonal field research task (Earn 3 Hearts with your buddy) Numel - In the wild

- In the wild Galarian Zigzagoon - In the wild

- In the wild Ninetales - Evolve Vulpix using 50 Vulpix Candy

- Evolve Vulpix using 50 Vulpix Candy Camerupt - Evolve Numel using 50 Numel Candy

- Evolve Numel using 50 Numel Candy Incineroar - Evolve Litten using 25 Litten Candy and then evolve Torracat using 100 Litten Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 5,000 XP and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.

Dark Flames field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Dark Flames event in Pokémon Go. While you can save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends, we recommend completing some of them during the Dark Flames event. This is because these encounters will help you complete whichever Collection Challenge you unlock while progressing through the Dark Flames timed research quest. Here are the Dark Flames field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Dark-type Pokémon reward - Alolan Meowth or Alolan Grimer encounter

reward - Alolan Meowth or Alolan Grimer encounter Catch 5 Fire-type Pokémon reward - Magmar or Litwick encounter

reward - Magmar or Litwick encounter Win 3 raids reward - Turtonator encounter

reward - Turtonator encounter Win a raid in under 60 seconds reward - Alolan Marowak or Sneasel encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Magmar, Sneasel and Litwick are some of the Pokémon you can earn from event-exclusive field research tasks.