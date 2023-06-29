Pokémon Go Mega Sableye counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Sableye is the Mega Evolved form of Sableye — a fan-favourite and the best Dark/Ghost-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Not only is this cheeky-looking Pokémon an absolute cutie, but its regular version, Sableye, is extremely powerful in Go Battle League.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Sableye can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Sableye Energy for its temporary evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it quickly enough!

Below you’ll find Mega Sableye’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Sableye in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Sableye counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Sableye energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Sableye to help you achieve this: Mega Sableye types – Dark and Ghost

– Dark and Ghost Mega Sableye is weak against – Fairy

– Fairy Mega Sableye is resistant to – Normal, Psychic, Fighting and Poison

– Normal, Psychic, Fighting and Poison Mega Sableye Mega counters – Mega Gardevoir as a Fairy-type is the obvious way to go. Beyond that, Mega Gengar hits hard, but is weak to Ghost-types in a way that Mega Sableye isn’t. Mega Charizard Y, with its high damage output is a good call, as are Mega Swampert and Mega Salamence. Mega Banette is also an option if it has Dazzling Gleam, but as a Ghost-type it’s weak to Ghosts, too.

– Mega Gardevoir as a Fairy-type is the obvious way to go. Beyond that, Mega Gengar hits hard, but is weak to Ghost-types in a way that Mega Sableye isn’t. Mega Charizard Y, with its high damage output is a good call, as are Mega Swampert and Mega Salamence. Mega Banette is also an option if it has Dazzling Gleam, but as a Ghost-type it’s weak to Ghosts, too. Mega Sableye non-Mega counters – Fairy is vital here if you want an easy time on your hands. Zacian with Play Rough, Xurkitree with Dazzling Gleam and then Togekiss with double Fairy are your top bets. Tapu Bulu and Gholdengo (if you have one) are good backups, as is an army of Sylveon.

– Fairy is vital here if you want an easy time on your hands. Zacian with Play Rough, Xurkitree with Dazzling Gleam and then Togekiss with double Fairy are your top bets. Tapu Bulu and Gholdengo (if you have one) are good backups, as is an army of Sylveon. Mega Gardevoir, Zacian and Xurkitree are your top three counters Number of players to beat Mega Sableye – Mega Sableye is extremely defensive, so you really shouldn’t expect to solo this one unless you’re the very best at Pokémon Go. Aim for a team of at least four players at Level 40 who are bringing the right Pokémon to the battle!

– Mega Sableye is extremely defensive, so you really shouldn’t expect to solo this one unless you’re the very best at Pokémon Go. Aim for a team of at least four players at Level 40 who are bringing the right Pokémon to the battle! Tactics – Fairy is Mega Sableye’s only weakness, so start with Mega Gardevoir and then fall back on your strongest Pokémon with Fairy-type attacks. If it’s a Fairy-type that gets STAB from using these attacks, that’s even better, but don’t overlook the likes of Xurkitree who happens to have a decent Fairy-type attack!

Best Mega Sableye moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Sableye occupies a very strange part of Pokémon Go. Purified Sableye is excellent in Go Battle League’s Great League, and is one of a very limited number of Pokémon that can get away with running the move Return. But Sableye’s high defense doesn’t mean much for a Mega Pokémon that isn’t eligible for Go Battle League. Mega Sableye. Thanks to its low attack and overall low stats, Mega Sableye has two uses in Pokémon Go: filling a Pokédex slot and, if you really need it, pumping up the rest of the team when doing a raid that uses a lot of Dark or Ghost-type counters, where you want the Mega to stick around for longer than Mega Gengar or the upcoming Mega Tyranitar. However, given that raids are simply button-mashing exercises and dodging is almost never advisable, this tactic seems an exercise in futility. So, when all is said and done, Mega Sableye is pretty much useless in Pokémon Go. But if you’re a mega fan of this mega cute Pokémon — and why wouldn’t you be, just look at that grin — and want to give it a spin, you’ll be pleased to know that it can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Sableye moves would be the combination of Feint Attack (Fast) and Foul Play (Charged) in raids as a Dark-type attacker. Here are the Fast and Charged moves Mega Sableye can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Feint Attack (Dark)

Shadow Claw (Ghost) Charged Moves: Foul Play (Dark)

Powe Gem (Rock)

Shadow Sneak (Ghost) Legacy Charged Moves: Return (Normal)