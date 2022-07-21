Pokémon Go Mega Gengar weakness, counters and best Gengar moveset

Mega Gengar is the Mega Evolution of Gengar, the Gen 1 Pokémon that has always proven rather useful for battling in Pokémon Go.

This is due to its wide variety of moves, including ghost, poison, fighting, dark and psychic types - and though it's known to be a bit of a glass cannon in its regular form, the Mega version is well worth investigating.

However, you will still need to beat Mega Gengar in raids first - which is where learning about the Mega Gengar counters and Mega Gengar weakness will come in handy.

Mega Gengar counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Below you can find the Mega Gengar's weaknesses, with some counter suggestions, to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Mega Gengar.

Gengar type - Ghost/Poison

Ghost/Poison Gengar weakness - Ground, Ghost, Psychic, Dark

Ground, Ghost, Psychic, Dark Gengar counters - Mewtwo, Deoxys (Attack), Alakazam, Gardevoir or Gallade, Espeon

Mewtwo, Deoxys (Attack), Alakazam, Gardevoir or Gallade, Espeon Other Gengar notes - Thankfully, battling Gengar is straightforward - as you'll want to fill your team with your strongest psychic-type Pokémon, which will have a strong advantage.

Mega Gengar CP in Pokémon Go

Here are the CP ranges you can expect to see from Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go raids:

Raid Boss CP - 65,215 CP

65,215 CP CP range when being caught - 2,379 - 2,477 CP

2,379 - 2,477 CP Maximum weather boosted CP (Cloudy) when being caught - 3,097 CP

Gengar Moveset in Pokémon Go

Gengar, like every Pokémon in Pokémon Go, can use a variety of Fast and Charged Moves.

If you want to know the best Gengar moveset, we recommend Lick (Fast) and Shadow Ball (Charged).

However, you may want to opt for something else - here are the full set of moves available:

Fast Moves:

Lick (Ghost)

Hex (Ghost)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Sucker Punch (Dark)

Charged Moves:

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Dark Pulse (Dark)

Shadow Punch (Ghost)

Sludge Wave (Poison)

Psychic (Psychic)

Good luck battling Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go!