Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure, rewards and best Choose Path choice
Will you choose Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly?
A Paldean Adventure is a Pokémon Go special research quest released at the beginning of the Season of Adventure Abound.
As part of the celebrations for the true release of Gen 9 in Pokémon Go, A Paldean Adventure offers you the chance to bond with one of the Paldean starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.
A Paldean Adventure is also a branching quest. This means you have to pick one of three Paths through the quest, with your choice determining which challenges and rewards you receive.
We’ve covered the best A Paldean Adventure Choose Path choice to help you make this decision, along with the A Paldean Adventure quest steps and rewards for each Path.
'A Paldean Adventure' quest steps in Pokémon Go
A Paldean Adventure is a special research quest which is unlockable in Pokémon Go until Friday 1st December at 9:59am (local time). Since it’s a special research quest you can complete it at your own pace after unlocking it, because, despite only being available for a limited time period, A Paldean Adventure doesn’t have a deadline.
A Paldean Adventure is also a branching quest and asks you to pick between three different Paths - Adventure with Sprigatitio, Adventure with Fuecoco and Adventure with Quaxly - after the first quest step. Remember, once you’ve chosen a Path, you can not change said Path.
Your choice will determine a number of challenges you’ll face and the rewards you can earn from this quest. Due to this, we recommend looking at our dedicated sections for each Path before making your selection to ensure you choose the right Path for you. We also cover the best Choose Path for A Paldean Adventure further along in this guide.
Below you’ll find all of the A Paldean Adventure quest steps and rewards you encounter before making your Path choice and, afterwards, you’ll find sections covering the quest steps for each path.
Be wary - spoilers lie below!
'A Paldean Adventure' Step 1 of 5
- Catch 9 Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls
Rewards: 900 XP and 900 Stardust
Adventure with Sprigatito Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the challenges and rewards for the Adventure with Sprigatito Path of the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go:
'Adventure with Sprigatito' Step 2 of 5
- Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Poké Balls
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 300 Stardust
Rewards: 900 XP and Sprigatito encounter.
'Adventure with Sprigatitio' Step 3 of 5
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon - 15 Pinap Berries
- Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25 Poké Balls
- Evolve a Sprigatito - 1000 XP
- Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000 Stardust
Rewards: 900 XP and currently unknown encounter.
More coming soon…
Adventure with Fuecoco Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find all of the challenges and rewards for the Adventure with Fuecoco Path of the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go:
'Adventure with Fuecoco' Step 2 of 5
- Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Poké Balls
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 300 Stardust
Rewards: 900 XP and Fuecoco encounter.
'Adventure with Fuecoco' Step 3 of 5
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon - 15 Pinap Berries
- Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25 Poké Balls
- Evolve a Fuecoco - 1000 XP
- Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000 Stardust
Rewards: 900 XP and currently unknown encounter.
More coming soon…
Adventure with Quaxly Path quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below lies all of the challenges and rewards for the Adventure with Quaxly Path of the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go:
'Adventure with Quaxly' Step 2 of 5
- Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Poké Balls
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 300 Stardust
Rewards: 900 XP and Quaxly encounter.
'Adventure with Quaxly' Step 3 of 5
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon - 15 Pinap Berries
- Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25 Poké Balls
- Evolve a Quaxly - 1000 XP
- Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000 Stardust
Rewards: 900 XP and currently unknown encounter.
More coming soon…
A Paldean Adventure best Choose Path in Pokémon Go
While this might not be the answer you’re looking for, the best Choose Path choice for A Paldean Adventure is subjective to which Gen 9 starter you like best. This answer may become clearer as we learn more about where the final evolutions for these starters - Meowscarada, Skeledirge and Quaquaval - sit in Pokémon Go’s meta, but, for now, one of the easiest ways to pick a path is to simply pick the starter you think is the coolest or cutest.
Personally I choose the Sprigatito Path, because it’s the starter I choose in Pokémon Scarlet. (Also who doesn’t love a cute little cat?)
You may want to also consider the different challenges each Path offers when making your choice. Keep in mind, however, that thanks to the time gated challenge in quest step 3 present in all of the paths, we won’t know the full set of challenges for A Paldean Adventure for at least a week. This page will be updated as we learn more.
Considering that the quest already asks for to evolve your chosen Gen 9 starter, one of the future challenges will most likely see you evolve this second evolution into the starter’s final form. Due to this, we recommend gathering the required Candy for this evolution as you wait for the time gated challenge to finish.
It’s also important to note that, from what we’ve seen in quest step 3, A Paldean Adventure has been designed to take a good amount of time. We wouldn’t be surprised if at least quest step 4 continues this trend by bringing another step of challenges that could take a number of days to complete. Whether this continues in quest 5 or if it’s simply a 'Collect Reward' step like how many special research quests end is yet to be seen.
How does A Paldean Adventure work in Pokémon Go
Every player has the ability to unlock the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go until Friday 1st December at 9:59am (local time). Once this date passes, you’ll no longer be able to unlock this quest so, if you want to complete it, make sure you unlock A Paldean Adventure before this date.
To unlock A Paldean Adventure, you simply have to log into Pokémon Go during this time period and the quest should automatically unlock. We recommend going through the opening dialogue to ensure the quest is properly unlocked.
After unlocking the A Paldean Adventure quest, you’ll be able to complete it at your own pace as it doesn’t have a deadline.
It’s also important to note that A Paldean Adventure is a branching quest. This means there are three different Paths you can take through this research quest, with some of the challenges and rewards you encounter being dependent on this choice. You can’t change your Path choice after you’ve made it, so make sure you pick the right Path for you.
Aside from these stipulations, A Paldean Adventure works exactly the same as any other Pokémon Go special research quest; you’re tasked with completing a number of challenges to complete each quest step and, as you go, you’ll earn a selection of rewards. Remember - this quest doesn’t have a deadline, so, as long as you’ve unlocked it, you can complete it whenever you like.
Good luck completing A Paldean Adventure!