Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure, rewards and best Choose Path choice

A Paldean Adventure is a Pokémon Go special research quest released at the beginning of the Season of Adventure Abound.

As part of the celebrations for the true release of Gen 9 in Pokémon Go, A Paldean Adventure offers you the chance to bond with one of the Paldean starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

A Paldean Adventure is also a branching quest. This means you have to pick one of three Paths through the quest, with your choice determining which challenges and rewards you receive.

We’ve covered the best A Paldean Adventure Choose Path choice to help you make this decision, along with the A Paldean Adventure quest steps and rewards for each Path.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

'A Paldean Adventure' quest steps in Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure is a special research quest which is unlockable in Pokémon Go until Friday 1st December at 9:59am (local time). Since it’s a special research quest you can complete it at your own pace after unlocking it, because, despite only being available for a limited time period, A Paldean Adventure doesn’t have a deadline. The Path choices for A Paldean Adventure. | Image credit: Niantic/Eurogamer A Paldean Adventure is also a branching quest and asks you to pick between three different Paths - Adventure with Sprigatitio, Adventure with Fuecoco and Adventure with Quaxly - after the first quest step. Remember, once you’ve chosen a Path, you can not change said Path. Your choice will determine a number of challenges you’ll face and the rewards you can earn from this quest. Due to this, we recommend looking at our dedicated sections for each Path before making your selection to ensure you choose the right Path for you. We also cover the best Choose Path for A Paldean Adventure further along in this guide. Below you’ll find all of the A Paldean Adventure quest steps and rewards you encounter before making your Path choice and, afterwards, you’ll find sections covering the quest steps for each path. Be wary - spoilers lie below! 'A Paldean Adventure' Step 1 of 5 Catch 9 Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls Rewards: 900 XP and 900 Stardust

Adventure with Sprigatito Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the challenges and rewards for the Adventure with Sprigatito Path of the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go: 'Adventure with Sprigatito' Step 2 of 5 Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 300 Stardust Rewards: 900 XP and Sprigatito encounter. 'Adventure with Sprigatitio' Step 3 of 5 Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon - 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25 Poké Balls

Evolve a Sprigatito - 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000 Stardust Rewards: 900 XP and currently unknown encounter. More coming soon…

Adventure with Fuecoco Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find all of the challenges and rewards for the Adventure with Fuecoco Path of the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go: 'Adventure with Fuecoco' Step 2 of 5 Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 300 Stardust Rewards: 900 XP and Fuecoco encounter. 'Adventure with Fuecoco' Step 3 of 5 Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon - 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25 Poké Balls

Evolve a Fuecoco - 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000 Stardust Rewards: 900 XP and currently unknown encounter. More coming soon…

Adventure with Quaxly Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below lies all of the challenges and rewards for the Adventure with Quaxly Path of the A Paldean Adventure special research quest in Pokémon Go: 'Adventure with Quaxly' Step 2 of 5 Catch 3 Pokémon - 3 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 300 Stardust Rewards: 900 XP and Quaxly encounter. 'Adventure with Quaxly' Step 3 of 5 Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms - 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon - 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to friends - 25 Poké Balls

Evolve a Quaxly - 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 3000 Stardust Rewards: 900 XP and currently unknown encounter. More coming soon…