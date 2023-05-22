If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Go Rising Shadows field research tasks and rewards

Including everything you need to know about the Rising Shadows event.

The Rising Shadows event sees Team Rocket attempt to take over the world of Pokémon Go once again.

As part of their invasion efforts, Team Rocket has introduced a new type of raid into Pokémon Go - Shadow Raids. Rising Shadows also updates the Let’s GO! special research quest and, in doing so, brings the Master Ball to Pokémon Go.

When you’re not battling in a Shadow Raid or working towards the Master Ball, you can also complete the Rising Shadows field research tasks.

Rising Shadows field research tasks in Pokémon Go

You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Rising Shadows event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose.

Here are the Rising Shadows field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!

Everything else we know about Rising Shadows in Pokémon Go

The Rising Shadows event will be running until Sunday 28th May at 8pm (local time). During this time, both Rocket Balloons and Team Rocket invaded PokéStops will be appearing more frequently.

This event also marks the update of the Let’s GO! special research quest and, with it, brings the Master Ball to Pokémon Go. If you’d like to learn more about this special Poké Ball, visit our Master Ball guide.

The Rising Shadows event also brings a new type of raids to Pokémon Go - Shadow Raids!

As the name suggests, you’ll be battling Shadow Pokémon in Shadow Raids. At some point during these raids, the Shadow Pokémon you’re battling can become enraged and, in doing so, become more powerful. Thankfully, the new Purified Gems item can be used to subdue them.

It’s important to note that Shadow Raids can only be attended in-person, so you can not use Remote Raid passes, nor will you receive a team bonus for Premier Balls.

The majority of Gyms will be hosting Shadow Raids until Sunday 28th May at 8pm (local time). There will also be more Shadow Raids available between 10am to 8pm (local time) on Saturday 27th May. Traditional raids will continue to run during this period, but they will be less frequent.

Here are the Pokémon you can battle in Shadow Raids:

One StarThree StarFive Star
Shadow PoliwagShadow BayleefShadow Mewtwo
Shadow MachopShadow Quilava
Shadow BellsproutShadow Croconaw
Shadow Beldum

Alongside the Shadow Raids, the following Pokémon will be appearing in traditional Pokémon Go raids:

One StarThree StarFive StarMega
ClefairyMagnetonTapu Fini until Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)Mega Pinsir until Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)
TentacoolLaprasRegigigas from Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)Mega Altaria from Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)
MarillMawile
SkrelpEmpoleon
Popplio

The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Rising Shadows event:

  • Ekans
  • Golbat
  • Koffing
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Houndour
  • Poochyena
  • Stunky
  • Skorupi
  • Scraggy

Finally, a new avatar pose - Rising Hero Pose - is now available in the in-game shop.

Good luck during the Rising Shadows event!

