Pokémon Go Rising Shadows field research tasks and rewards

The Rising Shadows event sees Team Rocket attempt to take over the world of Pokémon Go once again.

As part of their invasion efforts, Team Rocket has introduced a new type of raid into Pokémon Go - Shadow Raids. Rising Shadows also updates the Let’s GO! special research quest and, in doing so, brings the Master Ball to Pokémon Go.

When you’re not battling in a Shadow Raid or working towards the Master Ball, you can also complete the Rising Shadows field research tasks.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.