Pokémon Go Rising Shadows field research tasks and rewards
Including everything you need to know about the Rising Shadows event.
The Rising Shadows event sees Team Rocket attempt to take over the world of Pokémon Go once again.
As part of their invasion efforts, Team Rocket has introduced a new type of raid into Pokémon Go - Shadow Raids. Rising Shadows also updates the Let’s GO! special research quest and, in doing so, brings the Master Ball to Pokémon Go.
When you’re not battling in a Shadow Raid or working towards the Master Ball, you can also complete the Rising Shadows field research tasks.
On this page:
Rising Shadows field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Rising Shadows event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the Rising Shadows field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust
- Catch 10 Poison-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - 1 Mysterious Component
- Win a Raid reward - 1000 Stardust
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
The Season of Rising Heroes is here! The new Grass and Gratitude quest allows you to catch a mythical Shaymin! A new Team Go Rocket quest - From The Shadows - has been released, along with a shake up of the Giovanni and Team Go Rocket Leaders lineups. As you continue your Pokémon Go adventure, make sure to battle in the new Go Battle League season. Don't forget to take a look at the Remote Raid Passes changes or, if you purchased it, work on the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Everything else we know about Rising Shadows in Pokémon Go
The Rising Shadows event will be running until Sunday 28th May at 8pm (local time). During this time, both Rocket Balloons and Team Rocket invaded PokéStops will be appearing more frequently.
This event also marks the update of the Let’s GO! special research quest and, with it, brings the Master Ball to Pokémon Go. If you’d like to learn more about this special Poké Ball, visit our Master Ball guide.
The Rising Shadows event also brings a new type of raids to Pokémon Go - Shadow Raids!
As the name suggests, you’ll be battling Shadow Pokémon in Shadow Raids. At some point during these raids, the Shadow Pokémon you’re battling can become enraged and, in doing so, become more powerful. Thankfully, the new Purified Gems item can be used to subdue them.
It’s important to note that Shadow Raids can only be attended in-person, so you can not use Remote Raid passes, nor will you receive a team bonus for Premier Balls.
The majority of Gyms will be hosting Shadow Raids until Sunday 28th May at 8pm (local time). There will also be more Shadow Raids available between 10am to 8pm (local time) on Saturday 27th May. Traditional raids will continue to run during this period, but they will be less frequent.
Here are the Pokémon you can battle in Shadow Raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Shadow Poliwag
|Shadow Bayleef
|Shadow Mewtwo
|Shadow Machop
|Shadow Quilava
|Shadow Bellsprout
|Shadow Croconaw
|Shadow Beldum
Alongside the Shadow Raids, the following Pokémon will be appearing in traditional Pokémon Go raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Clefairy
|Magneton
|Tapu Fini until Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)
|Mega Pinsir until Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)
|Tentacool
|Lapras
|Regigigas from Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)
|Mega Altaria from Wednesday 24th May at 10am (local time)
|Marill
|Mawile
|Skrelp
|Empoleon
|Popplio
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Rising Shadows event:
- Ekans
- Golbat
- Koffing
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Houndour
- Poochyena
- Stunky
- Skorupi
- Scraggy
Finally, a new avatar pose - Rising Hero Pose - is now available in the in-game shop.
Good luck during the Rising Shadows event!