How to get Hisuian Growlithe and evolution Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine, its evolution, are two variants of the Gen 1 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go, at the same time as Hisuian Sneasel, and Hisuian Qwilfish.

Released as part of 2022’s Hisuian Discoveries event, Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine are both dual Fighting and Rock-types.

Below you’ll learn how to get Hisuian Growlithe and how to evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Go.

How to get Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Growlithe first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Hisuian Discoveries event which started on Wednesday, 27th July 2022.

There's only one way of getting Hisuian Growlithe during this event, and that's by hatching 7km eggs. Remember, you must collect the egg during Hisuian Discoveries event hours for the chance to hatch this Growlithe variant.

Keep in mind that Hisuian Growlithe is just a possible reward from 7km eggs, as Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Voltorb, and Hisuian Qwilfish are also part of the 7km egg pool during the Discoveries event. You have until the event ends on Tuesday, 2nd August at 8pm (local time) to collect eggs that might contain a Hisuian Growlithe.

To get 7km eggs, you'll need to open gifts from friends, which have the chance of containing 7km eggs. Just make sure there's enough space in your egg inventory to collect the egg!

How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Go

To evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 50 Growlithe Candy. Unlike Sneasel and Qwilfish's Hisuian variants, there is no special requirement other than collecting Growlithe candy to evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine.

Whether you just want Growlithe's Hisuian form, or adding every Hisuian Pokémon to your Pokédex is your goal, you'll need to earn enough Growlithe Candy to get its evolution, and the Hisuian Discoveries event is the best time to achieve this right now.

Thankfully, Hisuian Growlithe takes the same candy as a regular Growlithe, so you might already have enough to evolve it. If not, you'll either have to hatch multiple Hisuian Growlithe's from 7km eggs collected during the Discoveries event, or set one as your buddy to get the 50 Candy needed to evolve it.

You can also use Rare Candy if you really want to evolve your Hisuian Growlithe into Arcanine as soon as possible.

Good luck hatching, and evolving, Hisuian Growlithe!