How to gain shields with Jelly Beans in Fortnite

Gain Shields with Jelly Beans is currently a challenge in Fortnite, having been recently added as part of the Fortnitemares event.

Finding Jelly Beans in Fortnite can be tricky if you don't know where to look. Basically, certain areas of the map now contain Halloween decorations, including buckets of candy. This is where you can find Jelly Beans, among other things.

Here's where to find Jelly Beans in Fortnite, and how to use them to gain shields.

Fortnite Jelly Bean locations

Jelly Beans can be found in candy buckets in Fortnite. These are littered across the map, usually next to Halloween decorations. You'll find some Jelly Bean locations on the map below:

Head to these locations and look for candy buckets.

Fort Jonesy is a particularly great place to find candy buckets and therefore Jelly Beans. Head to the northwestern corner of the area and look for Halloween decorations like witches, ghosts and spiders.

Interact with candy buckets and they might drop Jelly Beans.

How to gain shields with Jelly Beans

Interact with candy buckets and they will drop candy. There's a chance that Jelly Beans will drop, and when they do just pick them up and use them like a consumable. You'll need to have less than full shields to count towards the challenge.

Once you've gained shield using Jelly Beans, you'll earn 15k XP. This will also count towards your Fortnitemares quest progress, which will grant rewards once you've completed a certain amount.

While you are here, there are several other Fortnitemare challenges you can complete - including Terrifying Tablatures and defeating the Inkquisitor.