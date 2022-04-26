Fortnite Recon Camera locations and how to set up Recon Cameras explained

Set up Recon Cameras to get more info about the IO Doomsday Device is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To complete this challenge, you must first complete Weeks 1 to 5 of this season's Resistance challenges, and then establish a Device Uplink near Loot Lake.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23K XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer

Recon Camera locations in Fortnite explained

Before you can set up Recon Cameras you must first establish a Device Uplink at any of the three marked locations at Loot Lake.

Device Uplink locations.

After you establish a Device Uplink, six possible Recon Camera locations will appear around the Loot Lake area. However, you only need to set up three to complete this Resistance challenge.

Chapter 3 Season 2 has arrived! New additions include the Prowler skin, Cow Catchers, red and blue lines on the Fortnite map and Rebuilding quests, including finding and destroying a IO Build Jammer and recovering the missing Battle Bus Plans. There are also Resistance quests to complete, including securing intel from dead drops, planting wiretraps, recovering a data drive and setting up direct relays. Jetpacks have also returned! Meanwhile the Victory Crowns andcharacter collection have reset, while there is a new Victory Umbrella to find. You can also learn how to get XP fast in Fortnite.

The first Recon Camera location is on the shore opposite the northside of the small island in the middle of Loot Lake. The second Recon Camera can be found by going to the southside of this island in the middle of the lake.

First and second Recon Cameras.

For the third Recon Camera location, go southeast of the middle island to a hill overlooking the northern dock of Tilted Towers. Head directly east of this location to find the fourth Recon Camera near a clump of trees by a yellow house.

Third and fourth Recon Cameras.

Start heading toward Coney Crossroads and cross the river to find the fifth Recon Camera location on a hill to the west of Coney Crossroads, overlooking the Tilted Towers IO Blimp. The sixth and last Recon Camera can be found by following the northwestern shoreline from the fifth location.

Fifth and sixth Recon Cameras.

You can set up Recon Cameras in any order, and the challenge progress will carry over between matches. So, no need to worry about revistiting a location if you already set a camera up there.

After setting up three Recon Cameras, you will unlock the next stage of the Week 6 Resistance challenges which requires you to establish another Device Uplink, then kill an IO guard and deliver dead drop intel.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, visit our guides on character locations, how to unlock the Prowler skin, thermal weapons, and Jetpacks.