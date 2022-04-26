Fortnite dead drop intel locations and how to secure insider intel from a dead drop

Secure insider intel from a drop dead is one of the Week 6 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To reach this challenge, you must first complete the Resistance challenges for Week 5 and two of Week 6’s Resistance challenges, including setting up recon cameras.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.

Dead drop locations in Fortnite explained

Before you can secure insider intel from a dead drop in Fortnite, you need to establish a device uplink near Chonker’s Speedway, Logjam Lumberyard or Seven Outpost III.

Where you can establish a device uplink for this Fortnite challenge.

After doing so, you’ll be tasked with finding the dead drop - thankfully all of the dead drops are quite close to where you started this Fortnite challenge. This means, unless you sadly get eliminated before reaching the dead drop, you can complete this very quickly.

The dead drop at Chonker’s Speedway can be found near the shipping containers on the hill south-west of the southern building in this location.

If you establish the device uplink near Logjam Lumberyard, travel south-west, past the nearby petrol station, to where the dead drop is located at a small rest spot along the road.

Finally, if you choose Seven Outpost II as your starting point, the dead drop near the coastline directly south-east of the outpost.

