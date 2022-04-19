Fortnite direct relay locations and how to set up a direct relay with the Paradigm explained

Fortnite direct relay locations and how to set up a direct relay with the Paradigm explainedHow to communicate with the Paradigm near Sanctuary.
Set up a direct relay with the Paradigm near Sanctuary is one of the Week 5 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
To complete this challenge, you must first complete the Week 4 Resistance challenges and then the ‘Plant Wiretraps’ and ‘Recover a Data Drive’ challenges from Week 5.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.
Direct relay locations in Fortnite explained
Before you can set up a direct relay to the Paradigm in Fortnite, you must first establish a device uplink at one of three points around Sanctuary.
After doing so, three direct relays will appear around the outskirts of Sanctuary and you only need to interact with one to complete this Fortnite challenge.
The first direct relay can be found near the burnt ground on the southern edge of Sanctuary.
The second direct relay is located on the hill above the house in the south-western corner of Sanctuary.
The third and final direct relay is sitting atop the hill just south of the gate in the northern end of Sanctuary.
