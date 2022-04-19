Fortnite direct relay locations and how to set up a direct relay with the Paradigm explained

Set up a direct relay with the Paradigm near Sanctuary is one of the Week 5 Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To complete this challenge, you must first complete the Week 4 Resistance challenges and then the ‘Plant Wiretraps’ and ‘Recover a Data Drive’ challenges from Week 5.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.