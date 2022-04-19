Fortnite data drive locations and how to recover a data drive explained

Fortnite data drive locations and how to recover a data drive explainedData recovery.
Recover a data drive is one of the Resistance challenges for Week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
If you want to complete this challenge, you must first complete the Resistance challenges from Week 4 and the ‘Plant Wiretrap’ challenge from Week 5.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.
Data drive locations in Fortnite explained
Before you can recover a data drive in Fortnite, you must first establish a device uplink near the Daily Rubble to activate the challenge.
The Daily Rubble is a new landmark which was created after the IO Blimp which once flew above The Daily Bugle crashed into the sea south-west of this named location. It’s not hard to miss thanks to those blimps being quite large.
Once you’ve activated the quest, you’ll need to swim over to the downed blimp and recover one of the data drives.
One data drive can be found at the southern end of the blimp on the remains of the tail.
The second data drive is located at the northern end and you’ll need to run up the blimp to find it near a vent.
Remember - you only need to recover one data drive to complete this Fortnite challenge.
