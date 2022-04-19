Plant Wiretaps is one of the Resistance Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

To complete this challenge, you must first complete all of the Resistance challenges from Week 4. Then, you have to establish a Device Uplink in order to plant Wiretaps.

Completing each step of this challenge will reward you with 23K XP, which will help unlock new Battle Pass skins.

On this page:

Where to establish Device Uplink

You can establish a Device Uplink at one of three locations: Command Cavern, The Fortress, or Loot Lake. Once established at one location, you do not need to visit the other two.

Command Cavern Device Uplink

Go to the northeast side of the bridge above the IO Blimp to find the Command Cavern Device Uplink location, between two trees overlooking the bridge.

The Fortress Device Uplink

The Fortress Device Uplink in located outside a yellow trailer by the edge of a cliff overlooking Loot Lake.

Loot Lake Device Uplink

To find the Loot Lake Device Uplink head to the island in the middle of the lake. The device is behind a boulder near the blue shack.

Where to plant Wiretaps in Fortnite

The next part of this weekly challenge asks you to plant Wiretaps near Command Cavern, The Fortress, and Loot Lake.

Unlike the Device Uplink locations, you will have to visit all three locations in order to complete the plant Wiretaps challenge.

Command Cavern Wiretap

The first Wiretap is located up a set of metal stairs found near the western river in the Command Cavern area.

The Fortress Wiretap

The second Wiretap can be found on the southeast side of the main building located under ‘The Fortress’ writing on the actual map. Be careful in this area, as there are a lot of hostile enemies patrolling.

Loot Lake Wiretap

The third Wiretap is located on the eastern side of the building to the east of the small island in the middle of Loot Lake.

You can tackle these Wiretap locations in any order you like, but we recommend starting at either Command Cavern or Loot Lake first and then working your way toward the others, as this will save you the most time.

After finding the Wiretraps, you will then be tasked with finding data drive locations.

