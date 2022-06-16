Fortnite Geyser location and how to launch into the air using geysers

Fortnite Geyser location and how to launch into the air using geysersWhere to find Geysers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
Launch into the air using Geysers is one the Week 2 Weekly challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
For this Fortnite challenge, you need to visit the geyser location and use them to reach the sky!
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.
Geyser location in Fortnite explained
If you’re looking for a geyser in Fortnite, then there’s only one place to visit - the narrow, natural alleyway, west of Reality Falls and the Reality Tree itself.
You’ll be able to easily spot this location from the air, because it weaves between two hills and the geysers look like little water pools. If you’re reaching the area by foot, simply head west from Reality Falls until you find the gully.
Once you’ve reached the area, you’ll find a number of geysers arranged in a line and, to be launched into the air, you simply need to stand atop of one. When a geyser is ready to blow, the water will begin to foam and you’ll soon find yourself in the air.
To complete this Fortnite challenge, you need to launch yourself into the air using a geyser three times. This makes it a very easy challenge to complete, because, since the geysers blow at different times, you don’t have to wait very long between trips.
