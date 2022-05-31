Fortnite fuel cell locations, how to equip backpack and collect fuel cells near Command Cavern

Equip the backpack and collect fuel cells around Command Cavern is one of the last Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

You will first need to activate an emergency beacon at Titled Towers or Coney Crossroads before unlocking this second Week 11 challenge, one of the last before the live Collision event marking the end of this Fortnite season.

After finding the fuel cells and returning the backpack, you will clear this challenge and get 23K XP, which will help you collect those final rewards from this Season’s battle pass.

On this page:

Fortnite fuel cell locations

Before searching for fuel cell locations, you must first establish a Device Uplink near the Seven Outpost by Command Cavern, or the Seven Outpost by Logjam Lumberyard.

Device Uplink locations for this Week 11 Fortnite Resistance Challenge.

It’s best to do so at the Seven Outpost by Command Cavern, as it’s closer to a lot of Command Cavern fuel cells, and easy to get back to.

After establishing the Device Uplink near Command Cavern, go and equip the backpack. It’s by two blue barrels near the wooden fence on the west side of the river.

The backpack location near Command Cavern.

After equipping the backpack, follow the nearby river east until you get to the underground entrance to Command Cavern.

There are a lot of fuel cell locations in and around Command Cavern, but you only need to pick up two fuel cells, and most locations contain two. We’ve highlighted some of the easiest locations to find fuel cells in Command Cavern below.

You will find the first fuel cell to the immediate right of the underground river entrance, beside a table.

The second fuel cell location is directly east from the first, up a small incline, overlooking the water. The two fuel cells are beside two stacks of containers.

For the third fuel cell location, head to the northside of Command Cavern. You will find two fuel cells beside two stacks of containers near the water. A fishing barrel and cooler box can be seen across from the fuel cells.

The fourth and last easily located fuel cells are on the eastern side of Command cavern, by the large circular area filled with containers (and usually a few IO Guards). Look out for the small containers opposite a forklift to spot these last two fuel cells.

Where to return backpack to Seven Outpost in Fortnite

Once you've collected two fuel cells, you need to return the backpack to either the Seven Outpost near Logjam Lumberyard, or the outpost near Command Cavern, before it loses more than half of its fuel.

It's easiest and quickest to return the backpack to The Seven Outpost by Command Cavern, as you can take the boat (or swim) back along the river you entered Command Cavern from.

To return the backpack, go back to the two barrels by the wooden fence, west of the river, and hold down the required button when close enough to complete the quest for 23k XP.

Remember - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ends with the Collision live event and, if you’d like to learn more about this season before it ends, check out our guides on the character collection, how to unlock The Prowler skin, get XP fast and control panel locations.