Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is on the horizon, and thanks to some teases by Epic Games, and now a full reveal of the upcoming live event, we have an idea as to what could be in store.

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, we've seen The Seven battling it out with IO forces, with the map becoming a warzone around Tilted Towers.

This page gives a release time for the Collision live event, and what we can expect once the new season lands.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 estimated release date

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will likely release around June 4th, 2022. This is when the in-game timer indicates the current season will end. We don't have exact timings just yet, so hold tight for an update to this page. In the past, there have been periods of downtime lasting from one to three days.

Fortnite Collision live event release time

The Collsion live event will cap off the current season on Saturday, June 4th. Here's the exact timings:

UK: 9pm (BST)

Europe: 10pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 4pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 1pm (PDT)

Note that Epic Games has advised players to load in 30 minutes prior to the event, in order to be in the correct matchmaking cycle. Make sure to check your internet connection too, to avoid lag and the possibility of disconnects during trhe event.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's map.

It's worth noting that with new seasons there is usually a hefty period of downtime. Previously, this has been as long as 36 hours, with players only able to watch a black hole whilst in-game.

What can we expect from Chapter 3 Season 3?

Official details are sparse currently as to what we can expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. So far, we've only had a brief teaser from Epic Games, showing distorted audio waves and then the logo for Mecha Team Leader. The Collision event has now been fully unveiled too, with artwork that confirms the return of Mecha Team Leader and The Singularity. Hold tight for the battle of Zero Point.

Prepare for takeoff.



On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.



Find out more: https://t.co/a1S92NVe7O — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 26, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The last we saw of the giant robotic bear was as part of a season finale back in 2019. During this showdown, we saw Mecha Team Leader defeat the Devourer, before launching off into space, piloted by the Singularity.

With Season 2 being focused on the battle between IO and The Seven, we're betting on an action packed finale, ending in the return of Mecha Team Leader. Now that The Seven has been fully revealed, the stakes are high.

The Collider has appeared!

Recently, and in the run up to the end of Fortnite's current season, a new location has popped up. If you head to Loot Lake, you will find a new area that is greyed out on the map. This is The Collider, which you can see in the image above.

The Collider is essentially a large IO base with a huge tower at its centre. You can get air if you jump up and around the tower, allowing you to fly to another named location. There's also a scanner to be found there.

It's possible more teases will come in the week leading up to the Collision event. Either way - make sure you get everything you want to done before Chapter 3 Season 2 is gone for good!