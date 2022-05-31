Fortnite emergency beacon locations and where to activate an emergency beacon at Titled Towers and Coney Crossroads

Activate an emergency beacon at Titled Towers and Coney Crossroads is the first Week 11 Resistance challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This challenge is the first in the very last set of Resistance challenges for Season 2, so it helps set the scene for the upcoming Fortnite live event - Collision. This does mean, however, you need to have completed all the past Resistance challenges in Fortnite to unlock it.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock new skins and other rewards from this season’s Battle Pass.