Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

All the trailers, reveals and release dates.
Wesley Yin-Poole
Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
The Game Awards
That's a wrap on The Game Awards 2022, and the last big video game event of the year. The show gave us a lot of what we'd expected, plenty of what had leaked and more than a few surprises. Here are all the announcements, trailers and news Geoff Keighley and co had to give the gaming world.

The Game Awards kicked off with a cinematic for Dead Cells DLC Return to Castlevania, which comes out Q1 2023. It's a new Castelvania! Sort of.

Watch on YouTube

We then got a short video for super popular roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors on mobile. It's out now!

Watch on YouTube

Surprise! There's a Valiant Hearts sequel in the works from Ubisoft. It's called Valiant Hearts Coming Home.

Watch on YouTube

And then, finally, we got confirmation of PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal's arrival on PC. It's due out early 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Brand new game announcement time! Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite action-adventure created in a comic book style.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a fresh look at PSVR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain:

Raw Fury showed off a Silent Hill-esque horror game called Post Trauma. It's got fixed camera angles and everything.

Watch on YouTube

PlayStation has picked up cool-looking first-person puzzle game Viewfinder.

Watch on YouTube

Indie hit Among Us gets a new game mode called Hide n Seek on 9th December.

Watch on YouTube

After Us is a new atmospheric adventure game published by Silent Division and due out 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Cool-looking side-scrolling alternative '80s action game Replaced is finally due out next year, and is coming to Game Pass. Here's a new trailer.

Street Fighter 6 time! I'm really looking forward to this one. The new trailer showed off Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa and JP. It's out 2nd Jue 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a cool surprise! Supergiant announced Hades 2. It's the studio's first sequel. Expect more information in 2023. Here's the debut trailer:

Watch on YouTube

Remember BioShock chief developer Ken Levine? He's back! His next game is Judas and, yep, it looks like BioShock!

Here's another big surprise! Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is an action adventure fairytale prequel due out 17th March 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a trailer for VR game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, due out on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a look at Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall, due out 28th February 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Remember Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game? It's still coming. The new trailer reveals evil Batman, played by the late Kevin Conroy. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice comes out 26th May 2023.

Watch on YouTube

The Last of Us: Part 1 comes out 3rd March 2023 on PC.

Moving on! Here's the expected trailer and release date confirmation of Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It's out 17th March 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Indie time - from the creators of Celeste comes Earthblade, due out at some point in 2024.

Watch on YouTube

Dune time! Here's a first in-engine look at Funcom's open-world survial MMO Dune Awakening:

Watch on YouTube

Forspoken's demo is out now! Here's a trailer.

Watch on YouTube

Here's the next game from Hideo Kojima! And yes, as Norman Reedus had revealed, it's Death Stranding 2!

Watch on YouTube

Here's a first look at Ascendant Studios' single-player magic shooter Immortals of Aveum, due out 2023. It's published by the EA Originals label.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a story and gameplay teaser for fighting game Tekken 8. Jun Kazama returns!

Watch on YouTube

Here's a new look at Victorian fantasy adventure Nightingale, due out 2023:

Watch on YouTube

Larian Studios announced a release window for hotly-anticipated role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3: August 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Airship Syndicate announced character-based online action RPG Wayfinder. It's published by Warframe developer Digital Extremes.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a trailer revealing Fire Emblem Engage's expansion pass, which launches 20th January.

Watch on YouTube

It's Diablo 4 time! The new trailer confirms the leaked 6th June 2023 release date. Bertie played Diablo 4 recently and loved it.

As expected, Sony revealed Horizon Forbidden West DLC. It's called Burning Shores and launches 19th April 2023.

Watch on YouTube

Amazon is bringing Bandai Namco's massively multiplayer action RPG Blue Protocol west in 2023. Here's the trailer:

Moving on! Here's a trailer for Gunfire Games' Remnant 2:

Watch on YouTube

Splash Damage is making Transformers Reactivate! Here's the trailer:

Watch on YouTube

Here's a new trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie showing off the Mushroom Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube

Don't Nod's next game came next. It's an action RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and it's due out at the end of 2023.

Watch on YouTube

For the Emperor! Here's a new look at Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, due out 2023. Can't wait for this one!

Watch on YouTube

Meet Your Maker is a building/raiding game coming to consoles and PC on 4th April 2023.

The expected Crash Bandicoot reveal came next. Crash Team Rumble launches at some point in 2023.

Watch on YouTube

The Lords of the Fallen got a new trailer.

Michael Madsen is in a new game! Crime Boss: Rockay City is a first-person shooter heist game with an all-star cast (Chuck Norris!) and launches 28th March 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty time! The big surprise here is Idris Elba is in it! This one's due out 2023.

Watch on YouTube

This was a big surprise: From Software announced Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, due out 2023.

Watch on YouTube

The final "world premier" of The Game Awards 2022 was a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, dubbed Revenge. It confirmed a 22nd June 2023 release date for the hotly-anticipated RPG.

And that's it! What was your highlight from The Game Awards 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
