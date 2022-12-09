If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kevin Conroy voices Batman for one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

"Thank you Kevin."
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Kevin Conroy will voice Batman in Rocksteady's upcoming release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The news was shared this evening at The Game Awards, with an accompanying trailer which you can see below, and the news that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches 26th May on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X S, and PC.

Watch on YouTube
"Thank you Kevin".

Conroy sadly passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer. He voiced Batman for over 30 years, starting in the 90s with Fox Kids' Batman: The Animated series, which would go on to run for 85 episodes between 1992 and 1995.

He also provided the voice of Batman in multiple films and Rocksteady's Arkham games.

"Thank you Kevin," the developer said today.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch