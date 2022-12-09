Kevin Conroy voices Batman for one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Kevin Conroy will voice Batman in Rocksteady's upcoming release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The news was shared this evening at The Game Awards, with an accompanying trailer which you can see below, and the news that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches 26th May on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X S, and PC.

Watch on YouTube "Thank you Kevin".

Conroy sadly passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer. He voiced Batman for over 30 years, starting in the 90s with Fox Kids' Batman: The Animated series, which would go on to run for 85 episodes between 1992 and 1995.

He also provided the voice of Batman in multiple films and Rocksteady's Arkham games.

"Thank you Kevin," the developer said today.