Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season three debuts to less than 300 Steam players

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's third season is here, but its Steam debut has failed to entice players back to the game.

Season three of Rocksteady's misfit co-op shooter arrived yesterday, 1st October, bringing new playable character Zoe Lawton with it. This season also lands players back in Gotham, but not as we have seen it before.

"In this Elseworld, Earth held its last stand against Brainiac in Gotham City, rather than Metropolis," read season three's notes. "And after it fell, Brainiac decided he had little use for the failing city, leaving it to fall into the void."

All of this has left rivers of lava to pour through the city, and so on. Other additions this season include new gear and a number of bug fixes.

However, it seems not many people are really interested in seeing this version of DC's iconic city. According to SteamDB, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had a 24-hour player peak of just 248.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, there are just 144 Steam players in the game.

Image credit: Rocksteady

It's no secret Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't take off with the success developer Rocksteady and publisher Warner Bros. had hoped.

Back in February of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Rocksteady's release had "fallen short" of its expectations. Warner Bros. went on to attribute a $200m revenue loss to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A report then followed in July which stated a culture of perfectionism, an ill-suited genre pivot, and a constantly shifting vision were key reasons for the live-service game's failure.

In August, Warner Bros. reported a 41 percent fall in gaming revenue year-on-year due to the "weak performance" of Suicide Squad. Layoffs were then confirmed at Rocksteady last month, with the game's underperformance a reason for this "restructuring".

A fourth season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still appears to be on the cards.