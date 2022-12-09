If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Idris Elba heads to Night City in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

Winners and Luthers.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

We have been given a fresh look at Phantom Liberty, the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. And, in a turn up for the books, Keanu Reeves wasn't the only famous face to make a showing.

Reeves, who will be reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand on the DLC's release next year, will be joined by none other than Idris Elba.

Elba will be playing Solomon Reed, an "FIA Agent for the New United States of America". His character will be pivotal to the expansion's story. You can see both Reeves and Elba in the latest trailer for Phantom Liberty below.

"Peace comes at a price".

This DLC is Cyberpunk 2077's only planned expansion, with the developer recently confirming it will be a paid one. Phantom Liberty will take place in an "all new district" of Night City, with CDPR describing the expansion as a "spy-thriller".

Meanwhile, the developer is also working on a full sequel to the game, with a new studio in Boston helming its development.

In addition to these upcoming Cyberpunk releases, CDPR also has a new Witcher trilogy in the works, as well as a brand-new IP, which for now is known only as "Hadar".

