Cyberpunk 2077 team relocating to Boston for sequel

CD Projekt Red Sox.
News by Victoria Kennedy
The CD Projekt Red team helming development on the next Cyberpunk game will relocate to Boston in the US to start a new internal studio.

Yesterday, the Polish developer released a detailed timeline documenting all its upcoming games for the foreseeable future. This included the next game in the Cyberpunk series, which is codenamed "Orion", along with updates on its Witcher series and a new IP known for now as "Hadar".

CDPR shares its long-term project outlook.

Following this announcement, CD Projekt Red's global PR director Radek Grabowski shared that the company would establish a new studio, known as CD Projekt Red North America, to lead its next Cyberpunk-based project.

This studio will consist of the "newly-created Boston hub" as well as the company's existing team from Vancouver. Grabowski noted this move would enable the developer to "fully tap into the North American talent pool" for its upcoming release.

CD Projekt's quest director Paweł Sasko also shared news of this new studio on Twitter, stating that he was heading to Boston "together with the core team responsible for Cyberpunk 2077" to get CDPR's new North American studio established.

Sasko added that this Boston-based team will be working alongside both the developers in Warsaw and the aforementioned Vancouver team to deliver us all the "banging next game" in CD Projekt's Cyberpunk series.

In addition to this sequel, CD Projekt Red also has its upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 on the horizon. This, the company previously confirmed, is the only planned expansion for this game.

There is currently no word on the company's long-in-the-works Cyberpunk multiplayer project, which it has been working away on for years and previously described as a "triple-A" release.

Elsewhere in the news, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński announced yesterday that he will be stepping down from his joint-CEO role - a position he's held at the company for nearly 30 years - before the end of 2022.

