CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński steps down from joint-CEO role

CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński has announced he'll be stepping down from his joint-CEO role - a position he's held at the company for nearly 30 years - before the end of 2022.

"I am beginning a brand-new personal chapter at CD Projekt," Iwiński wrote in a statement shared following the company's latest investor meeting, "as I will submit my candidacy for the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board, leaving behind my joint-CEO role. By the end of 2022, I'll hand over my duties to my colleagues from the board."

"For me this is a huge moment," Iwiński continued. "I've been at CD Projekt for almost 30 years and I have seen it go from a handful of passion-driven rebels to an internationally recognised developer of story-driven role-playing games loved by millions globally. Back when Michał Kiciński and I founded the company, I don't think either of us would have been able to imagine this incredible journey, not even in our wildest dreams."

CD Projekt recently shared a first tease of Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLCr.

Iwiński says he intends to remain a major shareholder in CD Projekt after vacating his joint-CEO position, and will "remain active and engaged" in supporting the board in his new non-executive role. "I will also remain connected to the core of what makes us special, "he added, "which is making the best storytelling games in the world and doing right by gamers".

While CD Projekt has faced controversy in recent years - particularly in light of its well-publicised reckoning with crunch culture and the much-maligned launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020 - Iwiński leaves his role as the studio begins to enjoy more positive press. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in the throes of a major revival following the launch of Netflix's acclaimed anime spin-off Edgerunners and an accompanying patch - and news that plenty more Witcher is on the horizon, alongside a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, has been warmly received by fans.