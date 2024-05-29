Cyberpunk 2077 development has finally wound down after three and a half years

Three-and-a-half years after its disastrous December 2020 debut, after dozens of patches and the launch of last year's Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt Red no longer has anyone working on Cyberpunk 2077.

Just 17 people had been working on the game still as of 29th February this year, CD Projekt previously shared as part of their last financial update. Now, as of 30th April, that number is zero.

It's a small but significant moment for CD Projekt as it finally leaves Cyberpunk 2077 behind - with the vast bulk of its development might now focused on its next game in The Witcher series, currently still codenamed Polaris.

But CD Projekt has several other projects in the works as well, of course, including a growing contingent (as of last month, 56 people) focused on a full-blown sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, currently codenamed Orion.

39 people, meanwhile, are working on The Witcher multiplayer spin-off codenamed Sirius, which is being primarily put together by internal studio The Molasses Flood.

Lastly, and most mysteriously, CD Projekt retains a team of 20 people working on its all-new franchise, codenamed Project Hadar.

With no-one still assigned to Cyberpunk 2077, its now unclear whether the game will get any further tweaks or patches. But Cyberpunk 2077 is now in a strong state - and last month CD Projekt thanked fans as its game finally hit the milestone of having a 95 percent positive rating on Steam. It's also now one of our favourite RPGs to play right now.