Cyberpunk 2077 playable for free this weekend on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

CD Projekt's patched-up Cyberpunk 2077 will be free to play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this weekend - perfect for the Easter bank holiday.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available free from this Thursday 28th March at 3pm UK time, until Monday 1st April at 7.59am.

No subscription is required to access the free trial, meaning you won't need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. But, unfortunately, you will be limited to five hours' worth of game time within the free play window. There's also no word of a similar offer on PC.

If you're yet to give Cyberpunk 2077 a try - or yet to be tempted back after its famously wobbly start, perhaps now is the time. CD Projekt has been continually updating its sci-fi role-playing epic over the past few years - and as of December it now boasts a handy fast-travel metro system, plus romantic hangouts.

Last autumn also saw the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the game's one and only expansion (the one starring Idris Elba) which has since sold more than 4m copies. That's not part of the upcoming free trial, alas.

So, anyone fancy giving it another go?