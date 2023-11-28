Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion has sold 4.3m copies

CD Projekt has announced that Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion for its sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077, has sold 4.3m copies since launching this September - and that over 330 developers at the company are now working on the next Witcher game.

When last we heard from Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt revealed it had sold 3m copies in the first week of its release - news that was accompanied by updated sales figures for Cyberpunk 2077, which has now surpassed 25m copies sold since its rocky launch back in December 2020.

Word of Phantom Liberty's 4.3m milestone comes via CD Projekt's latest financial earnings report, which also includes an update on how the company's developers are currently split between its various projects. As of October, around half the studio - later confirmed to be approximately 330 developers by CEO Adam Kiciński in an earnings call - was working on the next Witcher game, with that number expected to rise to over 400 by "mid-next year".

CD Projekt - which has seen three rounds of layoffs in 2023 - currently employs nearly 700 developers split across its CD Projekt Red and The Molasses Flood studios. As of October, team members not working on the next Witcher game were predominantly listed as "devs in transfer", coming over from Cyberpunk, Phantom Liberty, and the upcoming Ultimate Edition. Smaller teams were focused on The Molasses Flood's Project Sirius, "Gwent-related projects" - development on Gwent officially ended in October - and "other" titles.

Alongside its next Witcher game and Molasses Flood's multiplayer Witcher spin-off, CD Projekt previously confirmed it's also working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and a new IP. A Witcher 1 remake is currently in development at external studio Fool's Theory, and CD Projekt also recently announced it's overseeing a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 adaptation.