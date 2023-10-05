If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action adaptation

Hack to the future.

Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Image credit: CDPR
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Cyberpunk 2077 is on a bit of a roll at the moment. Following its recently released Phantom Liberty expansion and the base game's extensive 2.0 update, developer CD Projekt Red has announced a partnership with Anonymous Content to develop a brand-new, live-action story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. I wonder if they will bring Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves back for the occasion?

This live-action project is still in the very early stages of development, with the studios involved still on the hunt for a screenwriter to take the lead.

While the search continues, several members from media company Anonymous Content have been confirmed to be on board. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will all be part of this project's production, which CDPR said will be developed in "close collaboration" with Cyberpunk 2077's creative team.

Here's a little look at Phantom Liberty.Watch on YouTube

Anonymous Content's previous film and TV projects include Mr. Robot, True Detective and The Revenant. It is also currently working on Taika Waititi's Time Bandits and Disclaimer from Alfonso Cuarón, to name a few.

CD Projekt Red has promised more details as its partnership with Anonymous Content progresses. In the meantime, Eurogamer's Tom Senior recently shared his thoughts on Cyberpunk's storytelling. You can read them here.

This really does feel like a new era for the once-beleaguered series, with Cyberpunk 2077 recently celebrating 25m copies sold and the successful launch of Phantom Liberty. And, of course, we can't forget the rather special Netflix series, Edgerunners, which launched last year.

Topics in this article

