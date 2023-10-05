If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 sales top 25m, CD Projekt Red announces

V impressive.

Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot showing the game in action
Image credit: CDPR
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

After a decidedly rocky launch almost three years ago, CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 25m copies.

This latest figure comes hot on the heels of the game's Phantom Liberty expansion, and that rather hefty 2.0 update that added new content to the base game.

The news was welcomed with many congratulating the developer on its latest milestone.

Idris Elba stars in paid expansion Phantom Liberty.Watch on YouTube

CD Projekt Red has been steadily improving Cyberpunk 2077 ever since its launch back in 2020, when it was released in a rather messy state. In fact, Sony even went so far as to delist Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.

According to CDPR's VP of PR and communication Michał Platkow-Gilewski, it actually became "a cool thing not to like it" after its release.

However, it has since seen a massive turnaround in fan opinion, with the game now sitting at a "very positive" aggregate score on Steam.

"You have no idea how much it means," quest director Pawel Sasko wrote back in July. "Thank you so much for all [these] reviews!"

If you are still deciding whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 is for you, our Tom S recently put the game through its paces following that aforementioned update. You can read his thoughts on it all here.

Meanwhile, if you are after some Phantom Liberty advice, be sure to check out our guides. Here is one listing all of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's main missions, to get you started.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch