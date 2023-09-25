Phantom Liberty is a huge expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 which includes the new Dogtown area where most of the DLC's main missions take place.

There are a set of missions every Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty player gets, but you make a choice near the story's conclusion that sends you down one of two paths, with each having completely different missions.

To give you a glimpse of what's to come, we've got got a list of all Phantom Liberty main missions in Cyberpunk 2077 below. Don't worry, there are no spoilers included!

How many main missions are there in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

There are 11 main missions in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on Path 1, and 13 main missions on Path 2 - but the 13th mission on the second path is very short, and acts more like an epilogue.

Just like the base game's main missions, all of the main missions in Phantom Liberty seem to be references to famous songs and bands, with a few also linking to famous spy and thriller movies, like 'You Know My Name', the theme song to Casino Royale.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty main missions listed

There are two paths of main missions in Phantom Liberty, and what path your missions will be on depends on the major decision you make during the 10th main mission, 'Firestarter'.

Path 1 main mission list

Here's a list of all Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty main missions on Path 1:

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get it Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I've Seen That Face Before Firestarter The Killing Moon

Path 2 main mission list

Here's a list of all Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty main missions on Path 2:

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get it Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I've Seen That Face Before Firestarter Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos Somewhat Damaged Leave in Silence

While the second path does take longer to complete than the first path, it's not by that much, and its 'Leave in Silence' mission isn't really a mission - just a short epilogue of the consequences of your final decision.

Image credit: CD Projekt RED

All the best in your Dogtown adventures!