Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Tarot Card locations for Tomorrow Never Knows

Tarot Cards make a return to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and just like in the base game, you need to find tarot graffiti locations to collect the cards.

There are only four graffiti spots to find this time, and they're all located in and around the Dogtown area exclusive to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but they can be tricky to spot, so we've detailed all Tarot card locations in Phantom Liberty below so you can complete the Tomorrow Never Knows quest.

We've also went over how to start Tomorrow Never Knows and the reward for collecting all Tarot cards in Phantom Liberty if you want to know more about this second graffiti hunt.

For all graffiti locations in the base game, check out our Tarot Card locations for Fool on the Hill.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty — New Ways to Play.Watch on YouTube

How to start Tomorrow Never Knows in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To start Tomorrow Never Knows in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty you have to find one of the four graffiti spots in Dogtown and add it to your collection. You can do this by scanning the graffiti by standing in the right spot with the scanner open, or by pressing the button that appears under the graffiti when you're close enough.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projeckt RED

Just keep in mind that to find the four graffiti locations in Dogtown, you first have to purchase the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, as neither Dogtown, nor the Tomorrow Never Knows quest are not available in the base game.

Reward for collecting all Phantom Liberty Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077

Just like the Fool on the Hill quest, there are no physical rewards for collecting all of the Tarot Cards in Phantom Liberty - but you do get another special reading from Misty.

Once you've collected all four Tarot Cards in Dogtown, track the Tomorrow Never Knows quest and go to Misty near the Bradbury and Buran fast travel point in the Watson area, where she'll go through each of the four cards, then offer her thoughts on what they mean if you pick the 'What's the right choice?' option.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projeckt RED

This reading is related to the big decision V has to make during Phantom Liberty's main story, so we recommend collecting all of the Tarot Cards before getting started with the 'I've Seen That Face Before' quest. Not that Misty's particularly helpful with her advice, but you might find some inspiration on what choice to make from Misty's descriptions of each Tarot Card.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Tarot Card location 1

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles.

Location: Apartment on Kress Street.

This is likely the first Tarot Card you'll come across during Phantom Liberty's story, as it's very noticeable just outside the Kress Street's apartment entrance while you're on the 'Lucretia My Reflection' main mission.

If you missed it during this quest, you can always fast travel back to Kress Street in Dogtown's western area, then take the elevator up to the top floor apartment to find this Tarot graffiti just outside the door to your hideout apartment.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projeckt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Tarot Card location 2

Tarot Card: King of Swords.

Location: Longshore Stacks.

This Tarot Card location is just north of the Ripperdoc and Longshore Stacks fast travel point in the western area of Dogtown, close to your hideout apartment. The Tarot icon will get added to your map during a main mission, but you can find it outside at any point, near a door that connects to The Moth bar in Longshore Stacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projeckt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Tarot Card location 3

Tarot Card: King of Wands.

Location: Basketball court southwest of Luxor High Wellness Spa.

The third Tarot Card graffiti location is on a staircase wall near the basketball court that you naturally come to as part of Phantom Liberty's main story. Just like all of the graffiti locations, you can find it at any point, regardless of where you are in the story. The quickest way to get to it is to fast travel to Luxor High Wellness Spa in Dogtown's eastern area, then take the path southwest until you come across the basketball court.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projeckt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Tarot Card location 4

Tarot Card: King of Cups.

Location: Stadium Parking (Pacifica District).

This final Tarot Card location in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is easily missed, as it's available from the start of the DLC while on the 'Dog Eat Dog' quest, but you don't travel back here after entering Dogtown. The quickest way back to the King of Cups Tarot graffiti is to use the Stadium Parking fast travel point in Pacifica's eastern tip, then go south to find the graffiti on a wall in between some barbed metal fences.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projeckt RED

All the best completing your Tarot Card collection in Phantom Liberty! For more help around Dogtown, we've also got pages on how to get all Phantom Liberty endings, a main story mission list, and the Voodoo Treasure location.