Starfield stars in Microsoft's big budget Xbox Series X/S live-action advert

Microsoft has released a big budget live-action Xbox Series X/S advert, timed for the holiday season, which showcases several high-profile console exclusives.

The advert begins with a young woman making her way home from what is presumably a long day at work. As Nintendo did earlier in the year when it released its live-action Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer, Microsoft seems to be highlighting the welcome relief games can provide, away from the everyday, rain-soaked mundane.

This young lady in question is soon swept out of her apartment block's lift and transported into a world of wonder and excitement. Starfield's Vasco holds her bag as a spaceship blasts off. Her world turns upside down again, as the wandering whispers of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 surround her. She leaves, to suddenly find her corridor turned into a Forza racetrack, and then find a random Cyberpunk 2077 chap in her flat chopping up pineapples with furious force. You get the idea.

All of this plays out to a score from Son Lux. If that name sounds familiar, that's because they are the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated group behind Everything Everywhere All at Once's score. It is certainly all very eye-catching. You can have a watch for yourself below.

Xbox Series X/S - Wake Up and Dream - Power Your Dreams trailer.

Keen-eyed fans are already trying to spot Easter eggs, and determine if there's any hidden code in the order the trailer's lift buttons spark and short out, just before the Xbox Series X/S lady gets thrust into the ever-changing world of gaming.

The numbers are: 6 0 5 8 2 6 3 7 1. The Verge's Tom Warren has joked this is how many Xbox controllers Microsoft will be releasing in 2024 (the company is quite partial to new kit).

I saw one comment saying it is to do with Perfect Dark. Another simply shared a gif of Lost's Jack Shepherd saying his historic "We have to go back!" line. Hurley would have field day with this trailer!

As for what Microsoft actually wants those numbers to represent, I have no idea. But it is always fun to speculate.