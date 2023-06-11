Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 coming 2024, here's a new trailer

Day one on Game Pass.

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Xbox has confirmed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will arrive in 2024. A new trailer was also shared as part of this evening's Xbox Showcase.

It is all rather chilling, with Xbox proclaiming that viewers will be able to "Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story" thanks to the trailer's "cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound from the team at Ninja Theory".

It really is quite something, I have to say. The footage for this trailer, which you can see below, was captured on Xbox Series X.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - The Senua Trailer

Many had hoped to see this game arrive this year, so it's a bit disappointing to see that 2024 release window, but hopefully it will be worth the wait.

Elsewere, this evening's showcase has also given us a look at Fable, Star Wars Outlaws and South of Midnight, a new game from We Happy Few developer Compulsion.

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
