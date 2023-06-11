🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Microsoft takes the stage tonight at 6pm UK

LIVE NOW
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft's The Division studio reveals Star Wars Outlaws

Coming 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Tonight's Xbox Showcase gave us our first quick look at Star Wars Outlaws, from Ubisoft Massive, developer of The Division.

A CGI trailer showed a bounty hunter-stuffed trailer starring a smuggler character named Kay. What we saw offered just a glimpse, but it was very, very Star Wars.

Cue scenes with Star Destroyers, TIE Fighters, people frozen in carbonite, and at least one Hutt.

Watch on YouTube
Our first look at Star Wars Outlaws.

Expect more from Star Wars Outlaws this week at Ubisoft Forward, the publisher's own dedicated livestream event, set to broadcast on Monday 12th June at 6pm UK time. It's there we'll see actual gameplay - and there's not long to wait.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch