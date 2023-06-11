🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Richard Ayoade stars in new Fable trailer

Giant of comedy.

Richard Ayoade in Fable
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Richard Ayoade will star in Fable, as revealed in a new teaser trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The UK comedian narrates the trailer as 'Dave, vegetable enthusiast', injecting a healthy dose of British humour the series is known for.

At least, until he's actually an in-game giant.

Fable - Xbox Games Showcase

The trailer appears to show some gameplay too, with a female protagonist hurling some fireballs against bandits.

Still, there wasn't much else to the trailer so it seems fair the game is still a long way off release.

What we do know is it will arrive on Game Pass day one, of course.

Microsoft teased the announcement of Fable last week, but fans were likely hoping for a little more than this.

About the Author
Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
