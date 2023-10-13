If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Peter Molyneux's new game is set in Fable's Albion

Project currently codenamed MOAT.

News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Peter Molyneux's next game will be set in Albion, the setting of the Fable series. Molyneux was, of course, a designer on Fable, Fable 2, and Fable 3 before he left the series' original developer Lionhead Studios.

This is the first concrete detail we've heard about his new game at 22Cans since he teased it last year at a Gamelab conference, saying it has a mechanic which has "never been seen in a game" before.

Molyneux revealed the game is currently codenamed MOAT, an acronym, last month.

Molyneux revealed the new information on MOAT on Twitter (or X, if I have to call it that), where he also revealed a regular blog in which he discusses his development processes.

It's unclear how this will work, as Microsoft currently has a trademark on the Fable series and presumably owns rights to the franchise.

A Fable reboot has reportedly been in the works since at least 2018. Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled a trailer for Fable starring comedian Richard Ayoade, but little is known about the game.

Liv Ngan

