Peter Molyneux's new game is set in Fable's Albion

Peter Molyneux's next game will be set in Albion, the setting of the Fable series. Molyneux was, of course, a designer on Fable, Fable 2, and Fable 3 before he left the series' original developer Lionhead Studios.

This is the first concrete detail we've heard about his new game at 22Cans since he teased it last year at a Gamelab conference, saying it has a mechanic which has "never been seen in a game" before.

Molyneux revealed the game is currently codenamed MOAT, an acronym, last month.

Molyneux revealed the new information on MOAT on Twitter (or X, if I have to call it that), where he also revealed a regular blog in which he discusses his development processes.

This may be a decision I live to regret, but I am starting a regular blog about the crazy way I design games; namely a new game set in the land of Albion called MOAT. Along the way, I'll be looking back at the development of Fable, Black & White etc.https://t.co/Mi7qdOvHzI — peter molyneux (@pmolyneux) October 13, 2023

It's unclear how this will work, as Microsoft currently has a trademark on the Fable series and presumably owns rights to the franchise.

A Fable reboot has reportedly been in the works since at least 2018. Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled a trailer for Fable starring comedian Richard Ayoade, but little is known about the game.