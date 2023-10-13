Peter Molyneux's new game is set in Fable's Albion
Project currently codenamed MOAT.
Peter Molyneux's next game will be set in Albion, the setting of the Fable series. Molyneux was, of course, a designer on Fable, Fable 2, and Fable 3 before he left the series' original developer Lionhead Studios.
This is the first concrete detail we've heard about his new game at 22Cans since he teased it last year at a Gamelab conference, saying it has a mechanic which has "never been seen in a game" before.
Molyneux revealed the game is currently codenamed MOAT, an acronym, last month.
Molyneux revealed the new information on MOAT on Twitter (or X, if I have to call it that), where he also revealed a regular blog in which he discusses his development processes.
This may be a decision I live to regret, but I am starting a regular blog about the crazy way I design games; namely a new game set in the land of Albion called MOAT. Along the way, I’ll be looking back at the development of Fable, Black & White etc.https://t.co/Mi7qdOvHzI— peter molyneux (@pmolyneux) October 13, 2023
It's unclear how this will work, as Microsoft currently has a trademark on the Fable series and presumably owns rights to the franchise.
A Fable reboot has reportedly been in the works since at least 2018. Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled a trailer for Fable starring comedian Richard Ayoade, but little is known about the game.