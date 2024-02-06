Fable reboot narrative lead joins Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

Anna Megill has joined CD Projekt Red as lead writer on the studio's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Project Orion.

Megill has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and has previously worked on games such as Control and the upcoming Fable reboot. She will be joined on the narrative team by Alexander Freed, whose previous work includes serving as lead writer on Star Wars: The Old Republic at BioWare.

"I'm so excited to work with this brilliant, creative team," Megill wrote on X. Megill left Fable reboot developer Playground Games last year, saying the time felt "right for new challenges".

Also joining Project Orion are Dan Hernberg, Ryan Barnard and Alan Villani.

Hernberg will serve as the game's executive producer, having previously worked at Amazon Games and Blizzard. Barnard joins as design director, with his CV also boasting work at Hitman studio IO Interactive.

Last, but not least, Villani has joined the team as its engineering director, having previously worked as VP of technology on various WB Games titles, including technical direction on several Mortal Kombat entries.

While Project Orion is still in the "early stages" of development, CD Projekt confirmed it's "considering" multiplayer elements for its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel earlier this year.

At this time, the studio also included word that it's aiming to start the production phase for its next Witcher game this year.