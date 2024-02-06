Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fable reboot narrative lead joins Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

Hack in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty screenshot
Image credit: CDPR
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
1 comment

Anna Megill has joined CD Projekt Red as lead writer on the studio's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Project Orion.

Megill has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and has previously worked on games such as Control and the upcoming Fable reboot. She will be joined on the narrative team by Alexander Freed, whose previous work includes serving as lead writer on Star Wars: The Old Republic at BioWare.

"I'm so excited to work with this brilliant, creative team," Megill wrote on X. Megill left Fable reboot developer Playground Games last year, saying the time felt "right for new challenges".

Cover image for YouTube videoInside DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction + Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty - AI Visuals Roundtable
Digital Foundry takes a deep dive into Phantom Liberty's visuals in their roundtable.

Also joining Project Orion are Dan Hernberg, Ryan Barnard and Alan Villani.

Hernberg will serve as the game's executive producer, having previously worked at Amazon Games and Blizzard. Barnard joins as design director, with his CV also boasting work at Hitman studio IO Interactive.

Last, but not least, Villani has joined the team as its engineering director, having previously worked as VP of technology on various WB Games titles, including technical direction on several Mortal Kombat entries.

While Project Orion is still in the "early stages" of development, CD Projekt confirmed it's "considering" multiplayer elements for its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel earlier this year.

At this time, the studio also included word that it's aiming to start the production phase for its next Witcher game this year.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Control

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Cyberpunk 2077

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

See 1 more
Awaiting cover image

Fable (2024)

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
505 Games Action Adventure CD Projekt CD Projekt RED PC PS4 PS5 Remedy Remedy Entertainment RPG
See 3 more Shooter Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments