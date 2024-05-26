Senua's Saga: Hellblade II looks stunning in VR thanks to Praydog's UEVR mod

Greetings all! Sorry for the fairly short VR Corner this week but I'm actually on holiday right now and this, combined with the recent Eurogamer news, meant that I didn't have much time to do a fully fleshed-out VR Corner for you.

I couldn't bear to leave you without the usual Sunday shenanigans though, so I did manage to squeeze in a quick look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II running in VR, thanks to Praydog's amazing UEVR mod. It's a shorter Corner than usual and there's a bit at the end that wouldn't be there if I'd had the time to go back and work out a fix for the error, so please accept my apologies for the scruffiness of this one!

The game itself is a bit of a graphical powerhouse on PC anyway, so running it in VR is going to be a test of even the beefiest of rigs. But, after a bit of fiddling, I got the game running pretty well on my rig that has an i9 CPU and 4080 GPU and I show off the graphical settings that I used to make it all smooth and stuff in the video above. Oooh I almost felt like I knew what I was talking about when I wrote that bit about the CPU and GPU! Digital Foundry, watch out!

Anyway, you can watch me play through the beginning portion of the game in that headline video or, if you'd prefer, it's also available on our YouTube channel as well.