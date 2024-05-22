Eurogamer has a new parent company

Hey everyone. At 5pm yesterday, it was announced that the Gamer Network family of websites - Eurogamer, GamesIndustry.biz, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and Dicebreaker - had been acquired by a new owner, IGN Entertainment.

This was not unexpected. Gamer Network had been publicly up for sale for a few months, as you may recall, after our previous parent company Reedpop decided to divest the websites it bought alongside EGX.

And IGN Entertainment, which alongside its flagship website also runs a bunch of other long-running brands like Humble Bundle, Mashable, Lifehacker and PCMag, had always seemed a possible buyer.

Very sadly, what was unexpected were the number of redundancies included as part of that acquisition. During a torrid time for video game industry layoffs generally, Gamer Network now stands among the many other companies affected. Eurogamer's own site staff have not been directly impacted, but it would be impossible to write this post without acknowledging the loss of friends and colleagues within the Gamer Network office and across our sister websites, some of whom I've worked with for over a decade.

It is still the earliest of days in this next chapter for Eurogamer, and I'm reminded now more than ever how lucky I am to be part of the team taking this website through its 25th year.

I know you're probably keen to hear more on how being part of a different parent company might impact Eurogamer going forward, and if there are important updates to share in the future I'll endeavour to do so as quickly as I can. For now, my hope is we continue to demonstrate that our commitment to the work we do - our tireless news reporting, definitive reviews, entertaining videos, trustworthy guides and insightful features - remains as strong and as independently minded as ever, today and long into the future.

Thanks as always for reading.

Tom