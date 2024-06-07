Watch tonight's Summer Game Fest 2024 Opening Showcase here with us

Don't they roll around quickly? It's Summer Games Fest time again! Yes that's right: 10 hours of Geoff Keighley showing us every gaming trailer he can get his hands on. It takes place tonight, 7th June, at 10pm UK time, and you can both watch it and read our blow-by-blow account live, right here on this page.

Clarification: I was being silly when I said it would last 10 hours. It will last two.

As for what to expect, Keighley has tempered expectations by saying this year's show will focus more on updates to existing games rather than new releases, which isn't terribly exciting. But Capcom will be there to show Monster Hunter Wilds, we'll probably get a look at Star Wars Outlaws, and Remedy's Sam Lake seems to be there so there's a suggestion of something for Alan Wake 2. Five Nights at Freddie's company Blumhouse has got something new to show, Bandai Namco's action game Unknown 9 looks like it's going to be there, and the creator of Gravity Rush and Silent Hill is going to premiere his new game Slitterhead. I'm not sure about that name, Toyama-san.

Remember, there's a separate Xbox Showcase on Sunday as well as the PC Gaming Show, Ubisoft Forward, Nintendo Direct, Day of the Devs, IGN Live... There's a lot of other Summer Game Fest showcase activity going on, though this may be the centrepiece. See you later on?